Horn Lake officials are considering an ordinance that will make it easier for residents to speak at public meetings.
The current ordinance requires citizens who want to speak at Board of Aldermen meetings to call City Hall ahead of time and ask to be placed on the agenda.
Ward 3 Alderman Jackie Bostick said residents shouldn’t have to wait two weeks to talk to their elected representatives and have their concerns addressed by the Board of Aldermen.
“Things are going to come up and there is not time to call and get put on the agenda,” Bostick said. “And sometimes they just need to come and get it off their chest. We are here to listen to them. I feel like it is time for Horn Lake citizens to have a voice.”
Bostick said he’s tried in the past to change the policy to make the meeting more open to residents, but never had the support of the board. He pointed out that almost every candidate who ran for office in the last election ran on a pledge that they would listen more to the concerns of residents.
“It is very obvious to me that the majority of men and women on this board when they were running for election, one of the things they said was that they wanted to be the voice of the people,” Bostick said. “Not only do we want to be the voice of the people, but it’s time for Horn Lake to be able to speak before this community and this committee respectfully and professionally without having to wait 14 days to get on an agenda, and for us to give them one or two minutes to say something that is fresh on their mind and to address us to where we can address it professionally and respectfully back.”
Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young agreed.
“I don’t think everyone needs to speak at every meeting and speak on every topic,” Young said. “But I’m all for it. I think the people need to talk to us. People should be able to walk in to this building and voice their opinions respectfully.”
Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Jackson said while she would also like to see citizens be allowed to speak at meetings, there will need to be some guidelines put in place.
“I do believe every citizen should be able to speak,” Johnson said. “But we have to have some limitations. There has a to be a process. We can’t have everybody standing up every time to address us, or we will be here all night. So there has to be some parameters or some guidelines that we must follow.”
Alderman At-Large Danny Klein said he would support amending the current ordinance as long as there was a process in place to limit meetings from running late in to the night.
“The citizens do need to be heard,” Klein said. “But at the same time, you’ve got to have structure. So we need to put together a process that limits and spells it out so where we don’t have 30 people speak and run for three hours.”
Ward 6 Alderman Robby Dupree, a newcomer to the board of aldermen, said he agrees with Bostick that that citizens should not have to wait 14 days to get on the agenda.
“I just don’t understand why you have to wait so long to talk to the board of aldermen,” Dupree said. “I don’t agree with that. We are here for the people. We need to hear from you.”
Mayor Allen Latimer said he would have no problem with opening the meetings up to more public comment, but said a lot of times the board doesn’t have an answer because they haven’t had time to look in to the facts about issues that are brought up.
“I think some very valid points have been made,” Latimer said. “I agree with Ms. Johnson. One reason that ordinance is like it is, is because citizens when they come in - and they have every right to be heard - but every once in a while a citizen will want an answer right then. And it’s not giving aldermen time to study the issue and see what can be done to correct their problem. So part of that reason for that ordinance is to give you time to research the problem so you can give then an answer they deserve.”
Bostick said he understands why the ordinance was put in place, but said it needs to be changed to make city government more open and responsive.
“I don’t think it is any different than when a citizen emails or texts me or calls me or sends me a picture,” Bostick said. “They just want to be heard. They want to get a result. They want some kind of resolve on how we can do that. You will be able as mayor to conduct that and slow the ones down that want to get a little excited. But I think it can be handled. It just opens up another door to let our citizens have a voice.”
Bostick suggested the board amend the ordinance to set aside 15 or 20 minutes at each meeting where citizens who want to address the board can speak for up to three minutes as long as it is done in a respectful manner.
City Attorney Billy Campbell told the board that he will draft an amendment to give the board something to vote on at its next meeting.
“I and (City Administrator) Mr. (Jim) Robinson and the mayor can put something in writing and present it at the next meeting,” Campbell said.
Bostick said he would like to see Horn Lake go over and above what any other city in DeSoto County has in place to let its citizens be heard at board meetings.
“No other municipality lets its citizens speak,” Bostick said. “Horn Lake needs to be the first to let the citizen’s voice be heard.”
