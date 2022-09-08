Horn Lake will be adding banners at the traffic lights along Goodman Road in an effort to bring some holiday cheer to residents who drive up and down the busy thoroughfare.
The Board of Alderman voted to spend up to $25,000 to purchase around 50 to 60 banners and the brackets. The banners will have “Celebrate Horn Lake” with two snowflakes to get the city started for the winter months, but will be changed out later with others to match the seasons.
“I think it is a really good idea,” said Mayor Allen Latimer. “I think we need something to let people know that it is the holidays and maybe lift their spirits up a little bit.”
City Administrator Jim Robinson said the banners range in cost from $3,000 for 60 banners up to $8,000 to $10,000 for more durable material and multiple colors.
“The companies and entities that have them up year round tend to go with the higher priced ones because they can stay up there 24/7 365 days a year,” Robinson said. “We will hopefully be changing ours out to have a little variety and add some excitement to Horn Lake.”
Robinson said the price does not include brackets. The city already has brackets on most of the poles but hasn’t done an assessment yet of what shape they are in or whether they would be useable for the new banners.
“We have brackets on light poles all up Goodman Road where we used to have banners up, and some still have the rods,” Robinson said. “We will just have to assess that. We may not have to have as much expense.”
Robinson the original thought was to hang the banners on the light poles from Interstate 55 down to Horn lake Road. He also recommended ordering them in multiple colors which will be more attractive and eye catching.
“It’s only $25 more, which isn’t much to add a little more color and variety through there. The other months we can go with a more generic banner that is not holiday specific but something that just promotes Horn Lake down Goodman Road.”
The banners would be installed using employees in the public works department.
Ward 2 Alderman Tommy Bledsoe pointed out that the city had banners up in the past and strongly recommend that the city contact Entergy first because they will need special training to install the banners because of the powerlines.
“We did this years ago where we bought banners and stuck them up,” Bledsoe said. “We didn’t know anything about that and kind of got into some hot water. Entergy made us go through training to put them up.”
Bledsoe also recommended that the city spend more on the higher quality banners that can withstand the wind and to make sure they have extras in case they blow down or are damaged.
“I think we need to go with the higher priced ones that last because the wind is going to knock them down,” Bledsoe said. “We found them two blocks down the road. Some people picked them up and took them home and put them on the wall. We lost a lot of signs.”
Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Johnson said he loves the idea of hanging banners up, but asked that the city make sure they have an inclusive message and one that has broad appeal to all residents.
“I want to be sure we are all inclusive,” Johnson said. “I want to be sure that signs and symbols that may not include others are not displayed. Something like “seasons greetings,” just general like that so we can include everyone.”
Robinson said they kept that in mind, which is why they chose “Celebrate Horn Lake” as the message.
“We tried to keep it pretty generic,” Robinson said. “Celebrate Horn Lake with two snowflakes on it shouldn’t be offensive to anybody’s beliefs around the holidays. Hopefully people will celebrate the holiday and let them celebrate in Horn Lake.”
Public Works Director Steve Boxx suggested that they put the banners on the traffic lights instead. He said the city has nine intersections on Goodman Road and noted that the lights already have brackets on them and would be more noticeable to traffic than if they were hung on all of the light poles.
“That’s the way Southaven does their banners,” Boxx said. “They have theirs fixed to the traffic light poles.”
Box said the banners would be easier to install as well for his employees.
“We are changing out bulbs on these traffic lighs all the time,” Boxx said. “So it is not a big deal for us to to do that.”
Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young agreed and said the city could also put some banners up along Highway 51 as well.
“I think personally that it would be better to have them on the traffic lights,” Young said. “People will see them. A lot of our light poles are off the easements. Even if we did just the stoplights, you wouldn’t just have to do Goodman Road. You could have them on 51 and do every intersection in the city.”
Latimer agreed.
“We don’t have to buy them to cover everything the first year,” Latimer said. “We can just take the major points and try to get our citizens to enjoy a special time of year. We don’t have to go overboard. When we have extra money we can add to it.”
Ward 1 Alderman Michael Guice said he believes buying banners will be money well spent and better promote the city.
“To me it is the perfect use of the hotel-motel tax money,” Guice said. “We need to do more things like this with the money.”
