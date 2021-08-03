After a month of discussing possible changes to the city’s fireworks ordinance, Horn Lake officials have decided to postpone any decision for now, but plan to hold a special meeting at a later date with vendors to come up with a set of permanent revisions that everyone can agree on.
Horn Lake is the only city in DeSoto County which allows the sale of fireworks and discharge within the city limits. The Board of Aldermen have been discussing possible changes ranging from banning the sale, to restricting the hours they can be shot of, to imposing fines for those who violate the ordinance.
Ward 3 Alderman jackie Bostick, who has been leading the charge to put some teeth into the current law, suggested each alderman put together a list of ideas that they would like to see included in any proposed change to the ordinance, and then meet at a later date.
“What I did at the last meeting was lay out some things that I would like to do,” Bostick said. “What I would suggest is for each alderman to make some kind of guidelines and put everything together and tweak it to make it safer for our citizens.”
Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young shared a list of his own suggestions with the board and agreed with Bostick. He added that he would like to invite each and every fireworks vendor to attend the meeting to offer their input on any changes.
“I would like to ask each alderman to come up with a plan of what you think,” Young said. “We don’t have to do it in two weeks or four weeks. We really don’t have to look at this until the end of October to make a decision. And I would like to send letters to the other companies who sell fireworks in Horn Lake, and I would like them at that meeting. I want to see them and I want to hear their side.”
Dale Wilson, CEO of American Fireworks who has over 50 years of experience in the fireworks business, told the board that he isn’t opposed to the city changing the ordinance, but would like to be a part of the discussion.
“I would also like all of the aldermen t engage in a menu board of what y’all would like,” Wilson said. “But in all fairness, before that ordinance is brought, it would only be fair if we be allowed to comment. We’re not opposed to what you might recommend, but we’d certainly like to look at it.”
Wilson said the only suggestion that he heard that he disagreed with was Bostick’s idea to shut vendors down immediately who violate any provision of the ordinance.
“I hate to tell you this, but that is not legal,” Wilson said. “For example, if there was a minor served alcohol at a convenience store, that would be a fine and a penalty. But he’s not out of business. That’s unreasonable. We could never agree to anything like that.”
Paul Scott, an attorney representing Wilson, reminded the board that Wilson has been in business in Horn Lake for over 40 years and runs his business responsibly. He urged the board to also take into account the business interests involved.
“I know there were phone calls and people upset about fireworks, people who don’t want them strenuously,” Scott said. “I understand that.I urge you to take a little time to look at all the sides of this and that we would have some input in the process.”
Alderman At-Large Danny Klein asked where Wilson stands on the issue of educating the public more about fireworks, and whether a billboard paid for by all of the vendors would help get the message out about fireworks safety.
“Is that something that is doable?” Klein asked.
Wilson said he would be open to paying for some public service announcements on a billboard, and is currently exploring the possibility of a digital billboard along the interstate that could also be used to advertise other events in Horn Lake, in addition to a notice about fireworks safety.
“We are for any kind of education we can do,” Wilson said.
Wilson said vendors could also print the hours of operation on their bags and other safety tips.
“Thats one thing we could do,” Wilson said. “Then there would be no question when they bought it they would have that information on these bags. We just need some time to do it. We can do it before December.”
Mayor Allen Latimer said he agrees with Bostick’s idea about requiring each employee to undergo fireworks safety training, but noted that Wilson already requires his managers be properly trained.
“Alderman Bostick has a very good idea about training your staff,” Latimer said. “I think you told me you already do that.”
Wilson said managers must undergo an all day seminar every year.
“We have a staff that works year round on the fireworks rules and regulations on what we should do and what we shouldn’t do,” Wilson said. “If you think we are fly-by-night, you might want to take another look at us.”
Young agreed and added that Wilson’s fireworks stand followed the law. Vendors are required to have the hours when fireworks are allowed to be shot off posted and to give a copy of the ordinance to every customer with each sale.
“I went to several different fireworks stands and yours was run correctly,” Young said.
Young said it is time for the board to stop rehashing the issue and come up with a solution to the problem.
“We have revisited this for the last three years,” Young said. “I think the people of Horn Lake expect us to be able to come up with a plan that is going to work and serve the public and serve the city. We need it do it once and move on. I think it is going to take all of us and all of them somewhere and somehow to discuss it.”
