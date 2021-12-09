Horn Lake High School Marching Band is facing a shortage of tubas next year and is asking the city for help to buy some new ones.
Lisa Anderson of Horn Lake High School Band Boosters told the Board of Aldermen that they currently have three tubas for marching band but expect to have eight students next year who will need an instrument.
“The tubas happen to be an instrument that is supplied through the schools,” Anderson said. “It is not an instrument the students purchase.”
A tuba costs about $6,166. Anderson said so far the Band Boosters have raised enough to pay for one and a half tubas. She asked the city to consider donating $15,000.
“With this, it would give us two and a half,” Anderson said.
Anderson said the marching band is growing and has received numerous awards over the past four years, including three first place awards this year. The donation would make a huge difference, she said.
“We have grown exponentially in the past few years and our program is continuing to build every year as we move forward,” Anderson told the aldermen. With the growth, we need more instruments to supply for the students.”
Alderman-at-Large Danny Klein asked why there was a shortage and a great need for more instruments right now.
“I’m just curious, why so many tubas?” Klein asked.
Marching Band Director Shelby King said they normally have two to five tuba players start in sixth grade, but haven’t had any new ones make it to the high school band in the past two or three years. Now all of a sudden they have several about to join the band.
“This year we have five that have expressed an interest in joining the high school marching band,” King said.
Klein asked why the high school doesn’t just use tubas from the middle school.
“Are there any tubas that could come up from the middle school with them?” Klein said.
King said the tubas in the middle school are for concert band.
“These are for marching purposes.” King said.
Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Jackson said while she fully supports giving money to the Boosters, she wants to make sure that every group gets treated equally.
“I’m just trying to think of each organization from the high school that has come before us and put them all on the same page so we can be carful with what we are spending,” Johnson said. “No group or club is any more important than any other.”
Johnson then asked if the city had money set aside in the budget to give to the Band Boosters.
City Administrator Jim Robinson said the city did not budget anything for the marching band this year, but added that they have given money to the Band Boosters in the past.
“They are on the list and we have in the past given $1,000,” Robinson said.
Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young asked if the city could afford to give $15,000 to the band.
“Do we have the funds available?” Young said.
Robinson said the city has $24,832 available from the hotel and motel tax in the development fund.
“But each month that continues to grow,” Robinson said.
Klein agreed with Johnson about treating each group the same.
“If they ask for $15,000, I don’t think we’ve given any organization that much money,” Klein said. “That opens the floodgates. That would be my concern. We don’t have that kind of money to give to every organization. I just want to be mindful of that.”
Ward 2 Alderman Tommy Bledsoe pointed out that he thought the board had already agreed to set a $10,000 limit. The city recently approved donating $10,000 to the Horn Lake Choir and $10,000 to the Football Boster club.
“Didn’t we discuss before about equaling out everything so we would be fair with everybody?” Bledsoe said. “I’m for it. The $10,000 is what we give everyone and that would be fine with me.”
Ward 6 Alderman Robby Dupree asked Anderson if they would be satisfied with $10,000.
“If we give $10,000, then that would give you enough to buy three, right?” Dupree said. “And that would fall in line with everybody else getting $10,000.”
Anderson said the Band Boosters would be happy to accept any amount from the city.
“If you gave us $1,000, we would be happy with that,” Anderson said. “I came here to ask and whatever is given we will take it and purchase what is needed.”
Anderson said they would not need the money until July 2022 when marching band camp starts.
Mayor Allen Latimer praised the marching band’s performance, but agreed that the funding requests were getting out of hand.
“I’m a big believer in the band,” Latimer said. “My sister was in the band in the 1940s. I was in the band. I played clarinet and got out in 1965. I saw the band at the football games and it was great. And I saw you all at the Hernando veteran’s parade and you looked good and sounded great. But it’s getting a little chaotic and expensive.”
Latimer suggested next year that the board require all groups seeking funding to submit their requests before the budget is adopted or risk getting no funding at all.
“That’s the only way to keep a handle on it,” Latimer said. “We just started a new budget year in October. We have got ten months left to go.”
The board agreed to a request by Johnson to table the matter until next month to give officials time to research who has already received money and to and to see how much money they have available from the hotel tax.
“I’m not opposed to the $10,000 as long as everybody else did get it,” Johnson said. “I just want to make sure we have it in the coffers.”
