Horn Lake has agreed to take over the job of draining Kings View Lake for Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
The Board of Aldermen gave Mayor Allen Latimer permission to use the city’s siphon hoses to continue to draw down the lake after MDEQ informed them that they needed to take their equipment to another job.
MDEQ was in the process of draining the lake down in order to inspect the condition of the dam, and asked the city to take over for them.
“They said they would like to work with us on this project,” Latimer said.
Latimer questioned the legality of whether the city could use city equipment to benefit private property, and also expressed concerns about possible theft or damage to the city’s equipment.
“I talked to the man at MDEQ and asked him if we did it and it gets damaged or stolen, would they pay for it,” Latimer said. “He said no. They don’t have any mechanism for reimbursing us if our equipment is damaged or stolen.”
Latimer said City Attorney Billy Campbell said it is legal for the city to do the work.
“Mr. Campbell pointed out he was more concerned about somebody stealing it than damaging it,” Latimer said. “It’s essentially just two pipes.”
Ward 6 Alderman John Jones, who represents that area of Horn Lake, voted in favor of helping MDEQ because it would cost the city a lot less to replace the pipes compared to how much it would cost to repair any property damage in the event the dam ever fails.
“I would rather take a chance of losing $3,000 than damaging anybody’s property or homes because that dam broke,” Jones said. “And that could be. That’s why they are draining it down - to check it to make sure it is not a potential threat to any of our homes.”
Jones suggested that the Horn Lake Police Department keep a close watch on the area while it is being drained.
“That’s what we’ve got police for,” Jones said. “They are supposed to be patrolling it and if they see somebody out there, stop them.”
Ward 2 Alderman Tommy Bledsoe asked who was going to fix the dam.
“When they (MDEQ) get through draining it, are they going to fix what’s wrong and then pump it back up?” Bledsoe said.
Jones said MDEQ will make the homeowners association fix the dam if it needs repairs or else they will drain it permanently.
“What this is about, is whether there is damage to the spillway,” Jones said. “They are draining it down to where they can examine whether it it something that can be fixed or not.”
Latimer asked Campbell if the city does take over the job for MDEQ whether they will be obligated in any way to repair the dam.
“No sir,” Campbell said. “That has been made clear that it is the homeowner’s association’s responsibility by us and MDEQ.”
“That’s what I was thinking,” Latimer responded. “But I wanted to make sure we are in no way obligating y’all’s tax money for private property.”
Jones said the city needs to keep drawing down the lake before the rain fills it back up.
“We need to get it down so where we can get it examined,” Jones said.
