Horn Lake Board of Aldermen will discuss a set of proposed regulations that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries to open inside the city limits.
The city opted out of the state law last April when it took effect in order to give leaders more time to study the details contained in the law and to see how other communities who opted in have handled its implementation.
Horn Lake was the only other city, along with Southaven, to opt out of the law. Southaven later created a special zoning district that only allows dispensaries in an area located around the hospital.
A committee made up of Aldermen Dave Young, Michael Guice, and Tommy Bledsoe, was formed to come up with proposed regulations that would allow the city to opt-in to the law with certain restrictions. The group submitted its recommendations this week to the board to look over and consider when the body meets again on Tuesday, February 21.
“We opted to not go with the cannabis bill as it was written because we felt it had too many questions,” Young said. “We were waiting to see if some of these zoning questions could be addressed and let the dust settle and come up with our own regulations.”
The guidelines would prohibit any marijuana growing and distribution operations from setting up shop in Horn Lake, but will allow dispensaries as long as they are not within 1,700 feet from a church, school, or day care.
The hours of operation for dispensaries would be limited to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays and all holidays recognized by the state of Mississippi. Businesses will also only be allowed to sell medical cannabis products only and not marijuana related paraphernalia.
Cannabis businesses will also be required to have glass front windows free of any view restrictions such as strobe or stationary lights, be completely enclosed, have armed security during hours of operation, a security alarm system, video surveillance both inside and outside, and an exhaust system to minimize any offensive smells from escaping and being a nuisance within a 2,500 square foot radius.
Young said he believes the proposed regulations accomplish the goal of the city to allow residents who need access to medical marijuana to have it while giving the city some control over where they can be located and how they operate.
“This whole package will be discussed and the Board of Aldermen will make the final decision,” Young said. “It in no way has been approved yet, but we believe we have come up with a good option for Horn Lake. I think it will work and will provide people who need this access to it. We don’t need 15 to 20 dispensaries. We just need three or four or five. And 1,700 feet between property lines will facilitate this.”
The only exception will be on Dancy Blvd., which will be on a case-by-case basis.
“It’s an area where there isn’t a lot of growth going on,” Young said. “There are some buildings down there though that we feel could be rented for dispensaries. They will have to come before the planning commission and the board to get permission to locate in that area. We will take that as the permits come up. We don’t want these everywhere in the city. But the rest of the city will only be in C-4 zoning which is pretty much Goodman Road, Highway 51 down to Interstate Boulevard, and back across Highway 301 down to Nail Road.”
Mayor Allen Latimer said he had a chance to review the proposed recommendations and agrees with what the committee came up with.
“I think they are pretty good,” Latimer said. “I have a few things I want to talk to the committee about. I would like to see them restricted to certain zoning areas.”
