Several city streets in Horn Lake are about to get a long overdue re-striping of the dividing lines.
The Board of Alderman approved spending up to $48,000 to re-stripe Tulane from Nail Road to Austin Road and Church Road from Horn Lake Road to the railroad tracks, and will fund another round in two to three months to re-stripe a few more.
City Engineer Vince Malavasi presented the Board with a list of eight streets that were identified as needing to be re-striped because the lines have faded and are no longer reflective.
“There are a lot of streets that haven’t been striped in no telling how long,” Malavasi said. “The striping is pretty much gone.”
Malavasi identified Tulane from Nail Road to Austin Road; Nail Road from Tulane to Hurt; Hurt from Nail Road to Goodman Road; Church Road from Horn Lake Road to the Railroad tracks; Church Road from the railroad tracks to Hwy, 51; Interstate Boulevard from Nail Road West to Goodman Road; Nail Road West from Hwy. 51 to Interstate Blvd.; and Tulane from Goodman to Nail Road.
The cost to re-stripe every road on the list is $166,351.
“That’s if we did everything,” Malavasi said. “What we did is we broke it down into those segments.”
Malavasi said the report did not rank those roads according to which needs re-striping the worst.
“This is something you have all identified that basically don’t have any striping,” Malavasis said.
Ward 6 Alderman John Jones asked Malavasi if the city had to bid the project all at one time or whether they could split it up into different phases.
“Is there a way we can do $50,000 worth and do another $50,000 and then another $50,000 and get this done quicker,” Jones said. “Because the process of going through this and having somebody tell us what they can and can’t do is really not fast or efficient.”
Malavasi said the unit cost would be less to bid the project out at one same time, but deferred to City Attorney Billy Goodman.
“The city has an option on how they want to select these streets that they want to get started on, or the entire street section we listed,” Malavasi said. “But the more we do at one time, the better the unit cost you’re going to get.”
Under state law, cities do not have to seek bids on any spending item under $50,000. Instead, cities are only required to get two cost estimates.
Goodman said the city can choose to do the project in phases, but not at successive board meetings.
“There is no black and white,” Goodman said. “There is nothing wrong with phasing it. What we can’t do is come in here tonight and do something for $35,000 then come in on April 20 and do something for $35,000 and then at the next meeting do it. That would look funny and look like we were circumventing the bidding laws by splitting up contracts. But if we are going to do one and then another three or four months from now, that’s fine.”
City Administrator Jim Robinson said the city has $118,000 left in the street budget, but also has $68,000 left over from a roof project that was not spent that could also be applied to road projects.
“The board can approve a budget transfer because there will not be any more used for that roof project,” Robinson said.
Mayor Allen Latimer asked Public Works Director Gary Mcelhannon if he wanted to do the project at one time or split it up into segments.
“I’m with (Alderman) Jones,” Latimer said. “The quicker the better. Since this will come out of your budget, can we do them all at one time?”
Mcelhannon said the $118,000 in the budget for streets still has to last for the remaining six months of the fiscal year, and he would prefer to re-stripe the roads in phases.
“We can’t use all of this,” Mcelhannnon said. “We still have six more months for other things. If we do it in phases, we can get some of it in with this year’s budget and then some in next year’s budget.”
Jones said he is not trying to circumvent the bidding process, but noted that in the past the city has had trouble getting contractors to do the job in a timely manner.
“What I am trying to do is get the best bang for our buck for the citizens,” Jones said. “Every time we put stuff out (to bid) we wind up coming back at a higher price cost. If we can get it done quicker and cheaper, it would behoove us to do that.”
Latimer asked if those price quotes would stay the same if they did the work in phases.
“Or do you think if we get one bid and awarded it to one contractor we might get a lower price if we bid it out with their equipment?” Latimer said.
Malavasi said the cost estimates should stay about the time.
“We were very conservative with these numbers,” Malavasi said. “We bumped them up 10 percent from what we got from a contractor. They should hold.”
Malavasi said the city could also choose to bid the striping job out just like a paving job and have a contract in place with a fixed cost so they would not have to advertise every time.
“The same thing can be done with the striping and have that in place,and as you pull out the streets you want to do, you can go to the contract and call the contractor who is the low bid and tell them to take off,” Malavasi said.
Ward 2 Alderman Tommy Bledsoe asked if the city could put a time limit on how long they would have to complete the job.
“We have run into that problem where he will go do a big job and forget about us,” Bledso said.
Malavasi suggested a 30 day time limit be added.
“It will definitely have a time constraint on it,” Malavasi said.
The Board approved a motion by Jones to start with re-striping Tulane ($29,658) and Church Road ($14,114) because their close proximity would not require the contractor to move their equipment very far.
