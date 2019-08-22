A person identified as a Horn Lake High School instructor is off the job after reports of an explicit video was “inadvertently and unknowingly shared” from the teacher’s phone.
A one-sentence statement from the DeSoto County School District Thursday afternoon said only, “The person is no longer an employee of the school district.”
Horn Lake Police reported that they did take an information report regarding the video, adding the matter was being investigated by the school district.
“If it is determined that there was a criminal element regarding the release of the video, The Horn Lake Police Department will initiate a full investigation,” the department said in its statement. “However, at this time, this is a Desoto County School issue.”
The teacher has not been identified. The district Board of Education did hold a special called executive session Thursday to discuss a personnel matter. The purpose of the meeting was not further detailed, however it was shortly after that start of the meeting the district released its statement regarding the employment of the instructor.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
