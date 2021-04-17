A man wanted for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in a Horn Lake trailer park has been apprehended and is now behind bars facing an aggravated domestic violence charge.
Coleby Laine Hall, 20, was arrested Friday by Southaven police after Horn Lake investigators were tipped off that he was in the area near W.E. Ross Parkway.
He was transferred to Horn Lake Police and booked into the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center where is being held on no bond
Hall was wanted for aggravated assault and domestic violence after police say he stabbed his girlfriend multiple times on April 7 in their home in the Lynchburg Mobile Home Community off Highway 301 North in Horn Lake.
Police were called after residents heard screaming and saw a woman bleeding on the front porch. Neighbors also observed a man running up the street holding the couple's baby.
The victim, Chastity Creamer, told a Memphis TV station that her boyfriend, Hall, stabber her in the bedroom and punched her in the face. She was able to crawl outside and asked a neighbor to call 911. The victim's mother said she had been stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to Regional One Medical Center.
Neighbors said Hall was running around like a crazy person holding the baby and heard the victim say "are you going to let me die?" The suspect handed the baby to a neighbor before police arrived at the scene.
Hall was taken away in handcuffs, but was later released. A warrant was issued charging him with aggravated assault and domestic abuse.
