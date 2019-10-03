The City of Horn Lake has announced that the seventh annual Veterans Breakfast and Program, honoring men and women of the armed services, will be held this year on Nov. 1, starting at 9 a.m.
Again this year, due to the large turnout for the breakfast, it will be held at the Landers Center in Southaven.
There is no cost to attend, due to the sponsorship of the Landers Center, Lipscomb and Pitts Insurance, and Neel-Schaffer Engineering. However, RSVPs to A.J. Linville at City Hall are being requested to account for the amount of food and drinks needed to be prepared.
The annual breakfast, held as part of DeSoto County’s efforts to recognize veterans around Veterans’ Day, is named for the city’s first mayor, Winn Brown, and his wife, Annie Ruth Brown.
Brown, an insurance executive, Horn Lake’s first fire chief and himself a service veteran, passed away at the age of 97 in March 2015. Annie Ruth passed away later the same year at the age of 95. They are both credited in shaping Horn Lake into the community it is today.
The featured speaker for the breakfast this year will be Keith Pate of Hernando. Pate is a wounded warrior and a severe stroke survivor. Pate was in the Active Guard Reserve military program in Mississippi for nine years and later served two tours in Iraq. That is where he was awarded a Bronze Star and other awards for his service. A member of Hernando Baptist Church, Pate has authored a book, entitled “Soldier for Christ.”
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
