Jennifer Cuthbertson spent last Friday night and Saturday morning glued to the news waiting to hear from her son, Al Chandler, who is a pastor in Mayfield, Kentucky, which was hard hit by a tornado.
She knew things were bad when he finally called and the first word out of his mouth was “mama.”
“When you hear “mama,” you know it’s something bad,” Cuthbertson said. “It was pretty nerve wracking until I heard his voice the next day. He told me he was looking at the devastation and you wouldn’t believe it. He said he doesn’t believe what he is seeing. There is a lot of devastation.”
Cuthbertson, who lives in Horn Lake, said her son has been pastor at Northside Baptist Chuch in Mayfield for about 17 years. She has visited the town of about 10,000 residents in western Kentucky many times over the years and had actually planned to move there this year.
“We’ve been working on it for the last couple of years,” Cuthbertson said. “We were just waiting to find the right house.”
The house they wanted to purchase was flattened by the tornado.
Mayfield sustained a direct hit from a tornado Friday night which left at least 70 dead and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.
The deadly twister started in northeast Arkansas and moved continuously on the ground in a northeast direction through parts of Missouri and Tennessee before continuing its path of destruction another 200 miles through Kentucky.
The tornado left Mayfield in ruins, destroying a candle making factory with 100 workers inside, leveling the police and fire station, post office, and damaging city hall and churches. Residents are currently without water and electricity and in need of basic necessities.
Cuthbertson said her heart is broken seeing the community in ruins.
“People have had everything taken away from them,” she said. “You can’t even recognize anything. It will all have to be bulldozed.”
Miraculously, her son’s church was spared and has now been opened as a shelter. Cuthbertson has been on the phone organizing help for Mayfield and arranged for a U-Haul trailer to come to Horn Lake to collect donated supplies.
Gene Jacobs, an independent truck drive from North Carolina who hauls aircraft parts for FedEx to Memphis, paid to rent the U-Haul and will be diving the truck to Mayfield.
The trailer is at Fire Station No. 1 on Tulane Road and will be accepting donated items until it is filled. Toiletries, canned food, and clothing are most in need.
“Look around and see what you have at home and think about what you would need if you had lost everything - soap, toothbrushes, clothes, shoes. Even small toys because these kids at the shelters need to stay occupied. So even coloring books and crayons.”
Cuthbertson said although the damage is bad, Mayfield is a strong, close-knit community, and she has no doubt that residents will rebuild and come back stronger than ever.
“It’s a very compassionate community, everyone pulls together,” Cuthbertson said. “It is kind of like Mayberry. It’s a big little town. Those are some strong people.”
They will be accepting donations today until 5 p.m. and Wednesday until noon.
