Most NFL Players never get to play in a Super Bowl. But for former Horn Lake Eagle Darius Harris, when the whistle blows to start play in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, it will be his third time making an appearance in the premier sporting event of the year.
It’s an honor that he doesn’t take lightly.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Harris said in a telephone interview. “This opportunity is not guaranteed. It’s not promised just because of who you play for. Guys go through their whole career hoping one day to get here. I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to go to three in my first four years in the league. I am glad to be in this position and I am going to take full advantage of it and try to win another ring.”
Harris won a ring with the Kansas City Chiefs when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV in 2020, but ended up on the losing side of Super Bowl LV when the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in 2021.
The Chiefs were ousted in the playoffs last year, something which Harris said gave the team extra motivation and drive to work harder this year to get back to the big show.
“Obviously, the way we finished last season was not how we wanted to end,” Harris said. “It was preached to us from the top down. Everyone came into camp this year with the same mind set and same goal going into the season. We had high expectations for ourselves. We had a mindset that we were going to get us to where we are today. This team has amazing camaraderie. The passion in each of these guy’s eyes shows in their work and their determination to sacrifice and do what you need to do to get to this point. No matter what it is, everybody did what was needed of them no matter how big or little the task was. We came here together to do the job and contribute.”
Harris himself had to step up his own game this season when he found himself thrust into the starting lineup after linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was suspended four games following a January arrest. Harris recorded 10 tackles during a 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football and registered his first career sack. He finished the season with 22 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks.
He’s come a long way from his rookie season. Harris was a linebacker at Middle Tennessee State University and went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, but spent the entire season on the injured list due to shoulder trouble. He played in 11 games the new two years and made the team this year coming out of camp.
Harris said he kept working to improve his game and took advantage of every opportunity he got to play that came his way.
“It’s an honor and a blessing to be able to fight through everything I had to in order to get here and have this opportunity,” Harris said. “ Obviously at the beginning my part was small. But I put my head down and just worked and controlled what I could control through the good and the bad and the ups and the downs. I just kept battling to get to the position where I am now. It feels good to be out there contributing. Before that, I was training to prepare myself in any way so when the opportunity came, I didn’t blink. I just stepped up and took care of business.”
Harris said he doesn’t have any predictions of what the final score will be when they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, he’s just ready to get out there and do his job to help the team win.
“They are a good team, but we are a good team too,” Harris said. “I don’t know what the score will be, but at the end of the day whether it is by one point or however many, I just want to win.”
Harris said Mississippians have a lot to be proud of this year. There are 11 NFL players who are either from Mississippi or played college football in Mississippi who will be playing in the Super Bowl - eight on the Eagles and three for the Chiefs.
And closer to home, the game will feature two former standouts from Horn Lake - Harris and Nakobe Dean.
“That should make scouts take notice and be alert for recruits whether it is Horn Lake or any school down in Mississippi because there are a lot of good players out there,” Harris said.
Harris said he wants high school athletes out there to know that they can achieve their dreams through hard work - even if they are on a losing team.
“My own dream was made possible due to perseverance - from not being from a well known school to not being drafted, to making it to my dream now,” Harris said. “It doesn’t matter what acknowledgement you get along the way, as long as you are putting in the work, somebody is going to find you and you will get to where you want to go at the end of the day. I am just glad to be able to look back at this moment and be able to do what I love.”
