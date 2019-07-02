It will be determined today who will represent Horn Lake’s Ward 3 on the city’s Board of Aldermen when a special run-off election is held.
Jackie Bostick and Linda McGan were the top two vote-getters last month when the initial special election was held to fill the vacant seat that was held by Alderman Tim Smith.
Since no one candidate received a clear majority, today’s runoff vote was required. The winner will fill the rest of Smith’s term on the board.
Bostick received the most votes in the June 11 special election with a total of 65. He was followed by McGan with 42 votes. Likeeva Grainger and Kerry Rakestraw were also on the ballot but failed to be among the top two candidates in the final tally of ballots.
Only 151 voters came out for the June election.
Smith retired from the Board on April 30. He had served the city for more than 25 years, but stated health reasons among his decision to retire from public service.
Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Horn Lake City Hall, 3101 Goodman Road West.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.