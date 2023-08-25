When Jeannie Guiseppe was living in Murfreesboro, the city was having fun hiding hand painted rocks randomly around town for people to find and share on Facebook showing where they found it. The idea was for people of all ages to have fun finding the rocks, build community spirit, and to simply brighten somebody’s day.
“In Murfreesboro, the rocks were a big deal,” Giuseppe said. “Everybody was painting rocks and leaving them in the parks. People would find one, post it online, and say ‘I just rocked the park.’ Parents and kids loved the rocks. It almost became kind of like and Easter egg hunt.”
The idea caught on in cities all across America, including Horn Lake. The Chamber of Commerce started hiding rocks around the city in 2019, but COVID hit and put an end to it as people got out less and less.
Giuseppe, who is now executive director of Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce, is bringing the rocks back in the hopes of spreading the word near and far that Horn Lake ‘rocks.’
“It’s really fun to do and I am hoping this will take off again,” Giuseppe said. “We’re trying to encourage community involvement.”
The Chamber has set up a group on Facebook called Rockin Rocks of Horn Lake where people can post pictures of themselves with the rocks and where they found it. Finders can keep the rocks, but are encouraged to re-hide them so others can find them.
“You can go in and join the group,” Giuseppe said. “And when you find it, you can either keep it as a souvenir, or re-hide it and post on Facebook and tell everybody where you “rocked” it.”
Giuseppe said the rocks are hidden in various spots in Horn Lake, but they have even put some as far away as Graceland.
“They’re mostly in Horn Lake,” Giuseppe said. “But we have sprinkled some in other places. We want to get Horn Lake on the map as a fun city.”
Membership Coordinator Bettie Young said she has painted close to 50 rocks so far and hidden about 20 at different spots in the heart of Horn Lake.
“I painted some with aliens and some with animals - things that I can do with my limited art ability,” Young said. “My favorite is the sloth.”
Young said people are joining the Facebook group and have already posted pictures of where they found a rock.
“I hid some in Southaven today and I hid some in Olive Branch,” Young said. “I hid some at Graceland during Elvis Week which were found by a couple from Ohio. I was so excited.”
Young said looking for the rocks is a fun event for families and likens it to a cross between an Easter Egg hunt, scavenger hunt, and geo-caching.
“It’s great to see that people are finding them and playing along,” Young said. “We want people to know that we are a community that is full of life, that we love each other, and to come and check us out. This is something that brings out smiles and positive vibes. Everything is so negative now. Every day. So we want something our people can do that is fun and sends out a positive message about Horn Lake.”
Giuseppe said she will never forget the reaction of her grandson when he visited her in Murfreesboro in 2016 and found a rock.
“We went to Kroger and he looked at me and said ‘maw maw! Look what I found!’ He found one of the painted rocks. We kept that rock. It was his very first one. So we are trying to get that tradition back here and I think it is catching on and people are starting to have fun with it.”
