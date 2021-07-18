Horn Lake is hoping to have a program in place by the fall that will help the city pinpoint streets that need the most attention and help determine future road maintenance.
City Engineer Vince Malavasi said he should have a proposal in writing soon from a vendor for the Board of Aldermen to evaluate.
“We are in negotiation with the companies that do the data collection,” Malavasi said. “We had one on board, but we started investigating a little more and checking and found that there are several companies in the area that also do this.”
Last May, Malavasi told the board about a company that surveys roads using a program called ARAN (Automated Road Analyzer) to determine the condition of every street in Horn Lake. Using mounted cameras, censors, and laser beams, a vehicle collects data about the condition of each roadway and assigns it a Pavement Condition Index number on a scale of zero to 100, with 100 being the best condition. The grades will help the city determine how to spend their limited road dollars by knowing which roads need the most attention, and monitor the status of others to prevent them from reaching critical status requiring costly repairs.
“We are trying to negotiate the best contract to do that,” Malavasi said. “We will probably have that in the next couple of weeks.”
At-Large Alderman Danny Klein asked Malavasi if the city had the money already budgeted for the service.
“Are we going to be able to get this done to where it will be implemented before October?” Klein inquired.
Malavasi said the data collection work could be finished by October if the city can agree on a vendor.
“That could be done,” Malavasi said. “It doesn’t take them but a couple of weeks to do that. By the time I have a proposal in hand we will know.”
Malavasi said the project would not need to be bid because it falls under professional services.
City Administrator Jim Robinson added that the city has money in the budget if the work can be done before Sept. 30.
“That’s what we are hoping for,” Robinson said. “If they do the data collection and do their part before then, we can get the funds out of this year’s budget. If not, we would have to allocate some funds for next year.”
Klein said he would like to see the city get a vendor on board and get started on the work.
“I just want to make sure we move in that direction,” Klein said. “That will give visibility to the people and to us on exactly what is going to occur.”
On a related matter, Malavasi updated the board on several ongoing road projects. He said contractors just started work on the foundation of the Tulane Road bridge.
“It’s just really getting started,” Malavasi said. “If they get good weather, you are looking at a month before they have the structure to where you can identify it as a box culvert. It will be a very nice bridge when it is through. It will have sidewalks on both sides and a crosswalk.”
Malavasi said contractors have already done the milling work on Fleetwood Drive and Kingsview Drive and will start on the overlay, followed by Dunbarton Drive. After those, Malavasi said Spike Lane and White Sands Drive are next.
“So for the next couple of weeks, that will get us past the Dunbarton problem,” Malavasi said.
Malavasi said Highway 301 is also set to get a seal coat on July 28 followed by lane striping on Nail Road between Tulane Road nd Hurt Road and east of Hwy. 51 over to Interstate Boulevard up to Goodman Road.
“They said they will be here on the 14th or 15th depending on weather,” Malavasi said about the striping. “It should only take them two or three days.”
