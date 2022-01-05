It was a relatively quiet New Year holiday weekend in Horn Lake as police reported that they received only a handful of fireworks related complaints.
Deputy Police Chief Scott Brown told the Board of Aldermen at its Tuesday meeting that police received a total of nine complaints.
“Four of those were from aldermen. Five were not,” Brown said. “Each time officers went out there they did not make any contact with any violations or anybody shooting fireworks.”
Brown said officers also had two separate details where underage juveniles were sent in to a vendor’s tent to attempt to purchase fireworks.
“They were not sold any fireworks,” Brown said. “As a matter of fact, they were turned away and given sheets with the city ordinance with those.”
Police also had a detail out on New Years Eve checking for DUI and fireworks enforcement.
“They didn’t have any violations that they were able to find that evening at all.” Brown said.
Horn Lake officials were keeping a close eye on the New Year holiday to see whether residents would comply with its new ordinance regulating the hours fireworks could be shot off and sold.
The city amended its ordinance in November to clarify the dates and times when fireworks could be sold and discharged in the city. Fireworks sales for the New Year holiday were allowed starting on December 20 and ending on January 1, with residents being allowed to discharge them on December 26 through Jan. 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve Dec. 31.
Vendors were also required to post the ordinance in their tents and to distribute printed copies of the regulations with each transaction.
The revisions came after a busy July Fourth holiday which saw one home catch on fire and several other smaller incidents requiring the police and fire department to respond.
Fire Chief David Linville said the the Fire Department also did not have any calls about any fireworks related fires during the week.
Mayor Allen Latimer said he was relieved to hear that there were no fires caused by any fireworks and that the number of complaints was low.
“It’s better than I hoped for,” Latimer said. “But I think the weather probably had a lot to do with it too.”
The weekend brought rain to DeSoto County.
