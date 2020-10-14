Horn Lake residents work harder than residents of any other city in Mississippi, according to a new analysis of U.S. Census data.
The analysis measured the average number of hours worked, average commute time, workers per household and labor force participation rate per city. Of those measurements, Horn Lake came out on top out of all Mississippi cities.
In Horn Lake, residents work an average of 43 hours per week, commute an average of 15 hours per week and there is an average of one worker per household.
The analysis was created by Zippia, a tech company focused on using machine learning to bring employment information to employees and employers.
The analysis named Sudley, Virginia, as the hardest working city in the United States. Sudley residents work an average of 42 hours per week, commute an average of 24.7 hours per week and there is an average of two workers per household.
