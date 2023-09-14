Horn Lake officials will meet with the county this week to discuss funding for school resource officers after the Board of Aldermen shot down the idea of having to pay for them - again.
The Board last week voted 6-0, with Aldermen Jackie Bostick voting “absent,” not to give the county any money to help offset the costs of having officers in all five of the city’s schools. The city paid the county about $15,000 last year to help equip the officers, but said they were under the impression it was a one time payment.
“We thought that request last year was it,” Mayor Allen Latimer said. “But it has been explained to us that no, it is a recurring cost.”
Last year, DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco offered to provide a deputy in every school in DeSoto County following a shooting last April at a Christian School in Nashville which left three children dead. Local police officers had provided security to the schools except in the unincorporated areas of the county, where the Sheriffs Department was responsible for security. Horn Lake previously had officers in three of five of its schools. Rasco said at the time that the goal was to have an SRO in every school. Southaven, Olive Branch, and Hernando all provided their own SROs.
The Board of Supervisors and DeSoto County Schools reached an agreement to make sure every school would be protected, with the schools budgeting an additional $2 million for the 2023-2024 school year. The cost for an SRO is about $90,000 with the school paying about $60,000 per officer.
The county agreed to help offset the $30,000 difference by splitting that with Horn Lake to cover the cost of uniforms and equipment.
Latimer said the recurring cost now puts the city in an awkward position because they don’t want to say no to helping to pay for SROs, but they were told it was only for one time. The city also lacks the manpower now to put an officer back in every school.
“I see their (Board of Aldermen) position 100 percent,” Latimer said. “But it’s a quandary. If we say no and we don’t pay it, and they give us the $60,000 which doesn’t cover the cost for an officer, then we are going to have to provide the police officers and we don’t have the officers to put back in the schools.”
Alderman Michael Guice said he remembers hearing that it would be a one time cost and feels like the sheriff is reneging on his pledge to pay to have an officer in each school.
“They came to us last year and said the sheriff had volunteered to take all that school money and provide a deputy in every school so the cities wouldn’t have to do it,” Guice said. “Two of the county supervisors came to us and asked for a one-time amount of money because the sheriff had not considered the equipment costs. The Board agreed to do that once. Now they are back this year, not with the same amount, but even more.”
Alderman Robby Dupree agreed.
“I was under that assumption as well,” Dupree said. “We sat there and talked about it and they specifically said this is a one-time event.”
Alderman Jackie Bostick said the school board and the sheriff will provide SROs to Horn Lake schools whether they get their $90,000 or not. There is no chance, he said, that they will leave the schools in Horn Lake unprotected.
“The school board will not let it happen and the sheriff’s department will not let it happen,” Bostick said. “And if they don’t do that, then they are going to have to live with their decision.”
Alderman Dave Young said he feels like Horn Lake has been deceived by the sheriff.
“We knew last year when this conversation came up that we were being hoodwinked by the sheriff,” Young said. “We knew he was going to pull this.”
Young said Rasco needs to keep his promise, along with Sheriff-elect Thomas Tuggle, who campaigned on having a sheriff’s deputy SRO in every school.
“They either need to stand by it, or get out of the business,” Young said.
District 5 Supervisor Michael Lee called the whole thing a misunderstanding.
“We didn’t hoodwink them,” Lee said. “It’s just a misunderstanding of what we thought and what they thought, I guess. We thought one thing, they thought another. We thought it was a continuous ask.”
Lee said the sheriff’s department isn’t going to take the SROs out of Horn Lake. The county and the sheriff’s department will do what they have to do to make it work. All they did was ask Horn Lake to help pay a part of the cost.
“They’re not paying the full amount for them,” Lee said. “The school picked up most of that. We just asked them to have a little skin in the game. This was just asking them to supplement the difference and help with the uniform and equipment costs. We are going to make sure the schools are covered. That is the bottom line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.