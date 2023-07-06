Bruce Prewett is not an easy man to surprise.
But he was caught completely off guard Wednesday night at Horn Lake City Hall where he was honored by being handed the Key to the City.
It’s the first time Horn Lake has ever presented an individual with the honor, but one that Mayor Allen Latimer said is well deserved.
“He is more than deserving,” Latimer said. “He doesn’t even live in Horn Lake, but he supports what we do here in Horn Lake in every possible way. He is just a good corporate citizen.”
Prewett has lived in DeSoto County for more than 50 years where he started a small construction company in 1976 in Southaven. Today, B&P Enterprises provides railroad and emergency services for train derailments, debris cleanup after tornados, hurricanes, ice storms, and fires, heavy hauling, and site remediation in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, and Missouri.
Latimer said Prewett has helped the city with events like the Veterans Breakfast, emergency cleanup, and even bought tires for city vehicles back when Horn Lake was struggling financially.
“Whatever you ask him, he just up and does,” Latimer said. “He’s never asked us for a favor. He’s never asked us to bend the rules. He’s just a good Christian gentleman who is always there to help support Horn Lake in any way that he can.”
Alderman Dave Young, who is the one who twisted Prewett’s arm to get him to show up at City Hall, said Prewett loves DeSoto County and does everything he can to make it a better place.
“Bruce Prewett is a man who remembers his roots,” Young said. “DeSoto County needs more Bruce Prewetts.”
Prewett said he had no idea why Young wanted him to come to the Board of Aldermen meeting.
“Everybody kept trying to get me to come down there,” Prewett said. “I wasn’t going to go. He finally said ‘well, you’re getting some kind of an award. You need to get down here.’”
Prewett said he was overwhelmed when he saw many of his employees, friends, and local politicians in the audience looking on as he was presented with the key to the city.
“It felt really nice,” Prewett said. “I was surprised. I guess that means I can go unlock City Hall now if I need to.”
Prewett said he has always had a fondness for Horn Lake and is glad that he can help make a difference in the city.
“It’s a nice city,” Prewett said. “I’m glad to see that it is growing. They have struggled in the past, but they have a good mayor and a good Board of Aldermen. It’s kind of like a small business. It takes a little time to get going.”
