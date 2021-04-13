Horn Lake Police are searching for man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in Horn Lake.
Coleby L. Hall is wanted for aggravated assault and domestic violence after police say he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times in their trailer home off Highway 301 North on April 7.
Police were called to the Lynchburg Mobile Home Community after residents heard screaming and saw a woman bleeding sitting on the front porch and a man running up the street holding the couple's baby.
The victim, Chastity Creamer, told Memphis TV station WREG that her boyfriend, Hall, stabbed her in the bedroom and punched her in the face. She was able to crawl outside and asked a neighbor to call police.
Creamer was rushed to the Regional One Medical Center where she is listed in critical but stable condition.
The victim's mother told WREG that Chastity suffered extensive damage to her liver and gall bladder.
Neighbors said Hall was running around "like a crazy person" and carrying the baby. They told police they heard the victim "are you going to let me die? and noticed blood running down her legs before calling 911.
The suspect handed the baby to a neighbor before police arrived at the scene.
The child is now in the care of a family member.
He was taken away in handcuffs but was later released by police.
Police have issued a warrant for Hall charging him with aggravated assault and domestic abuse.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Horn Lake Police at (662) 393-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.