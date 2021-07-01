Horn Lake Planning Commission recommended approval of 34 new townhomes in the Ravenwood G development, but will require the developer to increase the square footage to a minimum of 1,350 square feet.
The board voted 4-2 in favor of the townhomes, but after much discussion decided to make the increased space a requirement as well as the formation of a homeowners association and the inclusion of a restrictive covenant to prevent the townhomes from becoming rental units.
“Once they start turning into rentals, that’s when they start going downhill,” said Chairman Danny Klein.
The development is located north of Nail Road and west of Horn Lake Road.
Horn Lake planning consultant Shelley Johnstone told the board that the 5.37 acre development was originally approved by DeSoto County in 1990, but was annexed into the city. It was zoned as a Planned Unit Development for 24 townhome lots.
Johnstone said it is unclear whether the original approval included a requirement for a homeowners association, but added that an HOA will be necessary to maintain the common areas as well as a detention area.
“It is a pretty old agreement,” Johnstone said. “At the present time there is no HOA for the development, but that will be secured for the recording because there is some property that will need to be taken care of including some park land, some common open space, and a detention area. We certainly need them to do that.”
Nick Kreunen, an engineer with Civil-Link, said the original PUD called for 39 townhomes with five to six units per building. They are instead proposing to build the units as duplexes with each unit having a garage instead of parking lots.
“We don’t think the way it was originally proposed is the best use of that style of townhome for this property or for this neighborhood,” Kreunen said. “It would be a two-story type two home and be something that would better match the character of the neighborhood.”
Kreunen also said that the townhouse will have an HOA because the Post Office requires cluster mailboxes.
“We need to have that organization there to help maintain that,” Kreunen said.
The board also raised concerns over the proposed 1,250 square feet of living space for each unit.
Kreunen said the homes in Ravenwood were originally 1,200 square feet. Developers felt that was too small for townhouses and increased them to 1,250 square feet.
“We were thinking 1,250 would be a good number for a duplex to start with,” Kreunen said.
Planning Commissioner Andy Yeager pointed out that the two upstairs bedrooms are only 9x10 feet - barely enough room for a bed and dresser. He urged developers to consider enlarging them to 11x11 or 12x12 feet.
“I lived in a 9 by 10,” Yeager said. “That’s no exaggeration. That’s a bed and a dresser.”
Planning Commissioner Janice Vidal also agreed that 1,250 square feet too is too small. She argued that the homes should be at least 1,400 to 1,500 square feet.
“The size, 1,300 square feet, to me, is too small,” Vidal said. “And going to 1,250 is even smaller. I’m thinking it should be larger - at least 1,500.”
Planning Commissioner Robert Kendall, who is a Realtor, agreed.
“Ideally it should be 1,400 to 1,500 square feet,” Kendall said. “But this is a townhome versus a house. They do tend to be smaller. I would say we need something around 1,350 minimum to 1,400.”
Kreunen said they would increase them to 1,350 of heated square feet if that’s what the planning commission wanted.
“We agree that 9x10 is small,” Kreunen said. “We are good with 1,350.”
Commissioner Jimmy Stokes expressed concerns about the possibility of the town homes eventually turning into rental property, which is a big problem in Ward 5. According to Stokes, neighborhoods that once had a homeowners association have turned into rental homes with no way to enforce any of the covenants.
“We have town homes in Ward 5 and they can’t even find the developer or the (HOA) president,” Stokes said. “Right now, it has turned into an area that has declined from when it first began. I’m not sure Ravenwood would want townhomes there at this time.”
Klein asked for an assurance that there will be a homeowners association in place and if they could include a prohibition against rentals.
“If they had something where they couldn’t turn it into rental, they would have more control over their association,” Klein said. “When it turns rental property, you lose all kinds of control.
Kreunen told the commission that at a minimum the developers could hire a management firm to enforce the covenants banning rentals.
“There are management companies who can help make sure they (HOA) succeed,” Kreunen said. “There are all kinds of ways where it is not just being handled by somebody who lets it get run down.”
Resident Francis J. Miller, who lives in Ward 5, urged the planning commission to reject the town homes, arguing that Horn Lake needs bigger homes, not smaller ones.
“All I have ever heard is that the homes in Horn Lake are too small,” Miller said. “I’ve watched all of these small homes built and the ones that are vacant that are not rented. So how are we going to get larger homes? You stop permitting these small homes. If you authorize anything less than 1,400 heated square footage and a mandatory garage included on top of the 1,400, you will continue to have what we have now.”
The board voted to require the square footage be increased to 1,350 heated with a homeowners association to take care of the common area. Stokes and Vidal cast the two no votes against recommending final approval.
