A Horn Lake Alderman's appointment of a member of the opposite political party to serve on the city's planning commission raised questions over whether the choice was in the best interests of the voters who elected him to office.
Alderman At-Large Danny Klein, a Republican, nominated William Egner, a democrat, to serve as his appointee to the planning commission. Egner ran unsuccessfully against Klein in the 2021 election.
The Board of Aldermen voted 5-2 to appoint Egner despite objections from Aldermen Robby Dupree and Dave Young, who claimed the choice was highly unusual and goes against the wishes of Republican voters who supported Klein in the election.
"I believe this is the first time in Horn Lake's history that a sitting alderman has nominated a person to hold a position in city government from the opposite party," Dupree said.
Dupree said the people of Horn Lake voted for a Republican to represent them and not a Democrat, and that Klein should listen to his constituents.
"For this reason, I hold heavy reserves on this matter," Dupree said.
Klein argued that the planning commission is non-partisan and that he was elected to represent all of the people despite political party affiliation.
"It's not a partisan position," Klein said. "Once the parties go out the window, you are representing everybody in your ward. I represent everybody in the city."
Dupree disagreed and said the planning commission is a political position and that Republicans who voted for Klein expect him to act like a Republican in office.
"I agree that we are for everybody," Dupree said. "But on this matter, you went in as a Republican and they expect you to follow suit, I imagine. If it's my constituents, I'm going to vote for what my people want. It just seems out of character to vote somebody in from another party. No disrespect to the man himself."
Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Johnson, a Democrat who voted in favor of Egner, pointed out that members of both political parties work together all the time for the best interests of Horn Lake.
"I can appreciate Mr. Egner being appointed to this position," Johnson said. "I see it as the best of both worlds. Yes, we are elected to represent Horn Lake. Within our city that's still both parties working together. I can definitely see it working. We work together for the same purpose."
Young said Klein's appointment appears to be out of touch with his constituents.
"It is true Mr. Klein. We do represent all the people. I agree with that," Young said. "But on this move, I'm not sure you are representing the people who put you in office."
Young reminded Klein that Egner tried to defeat him and ran a negative campaign which cast Horn Lake in an unflattering way which makes him ill suited to serve in city government.
"Mr. Egner is an individual who went around and knocked on doors and did everything he could to destroy you as a Republican," Yong said. "Him and his compadres went around talking about the dismay of this town, how run down and dysfunctional this town is. I had people come to me about it.
"I would think common sense would prevail, that we don't need someone on the planning board or anywhere in city government that's going to determine and run this city in the ground. That's not smart. That's not common sense. And I certainly hope he does a good job because if he doesn't, it's on your shoulders."
Klein said he doesn't believe Egner ran a negative campaign against him and defended his appointment.
"He's a gentleman. He is a man of character. He has good hard work ethics," Klein said. "He is going to be a great addition to the planning commission. That's what I am looking for. He is going to be a part that will help us grow."
Ward 1 Alderman Michael Guice said appointing someone to the planning commission is part of the job of being an alderman and that they should be able to appoint whoever they want.
"No matter my opinion, if Alderman Klein wants Mr. Egner as his commissioner, I'm not going to stand in the way of that," Guice said. "And I wouldn't want anyone to stand in the way of my choice."
Guice said he also knows Egner, and that regardless of his politics, he believes he will do a good job for the city.
"He loves the city, had a good business mind, and I think will do a good job in that position," Guice said.
Young agreed that each alderman has the authority to appoint someone to the planning commission, but pointed out that there is a reason it is brought to the full board for a vote.
"To make sure we vet this correctly," Young said. "I know we don't have the votes to turn him away. But I won't be voting for it because it is a bad decision. It's a political position. It's a political move and it will damage the city in the long run."
Dupree told Egner his vote against his appointment isn't personal.
"I hold no ill will toward you whatsoever," Dupree said. "It's not you I am voting against. It's what you represent."
Reached after the vote, Egner said he doesn't have a problem with Dupree and Young voting along party lines.
"I think they feel like they should stand with their party," Egner said. "I think they felt like a Republican should be nominated and that is a perfectly legitimate feeling."
Egner thanked Klein for nominating him and pointed out that he had worked under Klein's supervision as a bailiff, and that he also feels like they became friends during the campaign.
"I think it showed a lot of acceptance on Mr. Klein's part to nominate me or to even consider it to start with," Egner said.
Egner said he doesn't view the planning commission as being driven by party politics.
"The planning commission operate under a set of rules and regulations," Egner said. "When a person comes before the planning commission, first you see if they are within the rules and regulations, and if not, what are the possibilities beyond that. I don't think it is politically motivated."
