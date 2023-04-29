Mike Upchurch has never been to west Texas and he has never worked on a cattle ranch. But he believes readers will really relate to the story of a friendship between two men and the mystery which connects their lives in his new western novella “Ben and Me.”
Upchurch, who lives in Horn Lake, said although “Ben and Me” is set in the west, it’s not really a traditional western story with cowboys and Indians, shootouts, and cattle drives.
“It’s really not a western other than it is set in west Texas where there are large cattle ranches,” Unchurch said. “I used my imagination to come up with this idea of a young man who meets an older man and there is a mystery to it. So that was fun.”
“Ben and Me” takes place in west Texas and tells the story of a young man named Mark Collins and his encounters with a ranch foreman named Ben. Mark takes a summer job on a cattle ranch where Ben is foreman and doesn’t understand why the older man doesn’t like him. But as time goes on, Ben and Mark form a deep friendship, one that involves a tragedy that occurred years ago in Mark’s life. “Ben and Me” reflects on the love that Mark has for Ben and the things he learned from the old cowhand.
“It’s a story that has a couple of twists to it, and you learn them as you go along,” Unchurch said. “And it has a bit of a surprise element. But it is a very warm story in that he idolized Ben and learned so much from him, and he shares that story with people of what Ben meant to him.”
“Ben and Me” isn’t his first book. Unchurch is also the author of a Christian children’s book, “Ricky the Riding Lawnmower,” and a science fiction short story about a man with kinetic powers who might be an alien. He said he started the book about a year ago but it sat unfinished on his laptop because he couldn’t make the story work.
His fiance, a schoolteacher, read a draft and gave him some suggestions on how to fix the story and urged him complete it.
“She read my notes and what I had compiled at that point and she said ‘this is great,’” Upchurch said. “She said, you just need to do this and this and this, and suggested some editing changes to the storyline. And when I did that, I got interested in it again.”
Unchurch said he wasn’t much of a reader in high school or college, but now he enjoys reading and writing.
“I love westerns,” Unchurch said. “My mother was a big Zane Grey fan and she had lots of his books. It was kind of funny. When I was writing this I kind of envisioned Sam Elliott as Ben. That’s who I had in my mind.”
Upchurch started racing dragsters back in the 1960s at Lakeland International Raceway in Lakeland, Tennessee, but gave it up when he got married and had a family. He started racing again in the mid 1980s, which later led to him getting behind a microphone and announcing the races. He also managed five race tracks, including Memphis Motor Speedway, and is now crew chief for Blown Altered.
“I continued to drag race and announce up until this past year when Memphis closed down,” Upchurch said. “I’ve still got my driver’s suit and helmet, but I’m 72 now. And the money is ridiculous for what it costs to race today.”
Unchurch has also served as associate pastor for Breakthrough Church in Southaven and Warrior Church in Olive Branch, and was a chaplain for Racers for Christ.
“I got saved when I was 19,” Unchurch said. “Wherever we would run, I would go up in the tower and give the invocation and I would chaplain the services.”
Today, he manages The Arena for Southaven. Upchurch said it is humbling to see his little 34-page short story in book form and hopes readers will enjoy it.
“I think it will appeal to people who enjoy seeing compassion in one fellow man to another,” Unchurch said. “There is a forgiveness in the book and a Godly tone to it. Ben is a quiet, Godly man and I wanted that to come through in the book. So people who are Christians should enjoy it. But either way, I think readers will come away knowing the fact that there is still good left in people. I’m hoping it might even be picked up by the Hallmark Channel.”
