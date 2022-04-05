Citing a lack of information and adequate guidance from the state, Horn Lake voted to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana law.
The Board of Aldermen voted 7-0 to opt out, but agreed to form a committee to work with lawmakers and stay informed about any amendments to the law in the hope that the city could opt-in at a later date.
“People need this. I get it,” said Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young. “The issue is, I don’t want us to be on the fall down side of this and make a mistake that later on we are going to regret as a city. It’s coming. We know that. But we don’t need to be the mule stuck in the mud on this.”
Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana, but allows cities the choice to either opt-in to the law or opt-out. Cities that opt-in can not opt-out of the law at a later time, however, cities who opt-out can vote to opt-in at any time.
The deadline to decide is May 3. The law does gives citizens the right to bring the matter to a vote if 1,500 registered voters sign a petition to put it on the ballot.
Alderman at-large Danny Klein pointed out that there are still amendments pending in the state legislature to change the law, and that the city doesn’t have enough information at this time to made an informed decision.
“In order to opt-out, we’d have to do it by May 3,” Klein said. “That just doesn’t give us enough time to look at all the facts. There is a whole lot to be educated on because there are five different items that you can opt-out separately. We need more time because we could very well opt-in on two or three and opt out on the rest.”
City Attorney Bill Campbell confirmed that there is no deadline to opt-in to the law at a later time.
“It can be one year, two years to ten years assuming the law isn’t changed,” Campbell said.
Ward 2 Alderman Tommy Bledsoe said state lawmakers should have already fixed the problems in the law that have cities concerned such as zoning and where dispensaries can be located.
“It’s not like we want to go against the 74 percent of Mississippians who voted for this,” Bledsoe said. “And we don’t want to have to pay for a special election if 1,500 or more registered voters make us do this and them make us out to be the bad guys. It probably does some good things and there are a lot of people that need it and I understand that. But they stuck us in a hole by not getting all these things ironed out and having to do what we have to do right now.”
Ward 1 Alderman Michael Guice said he wants to vote to opt-in, but wants to make sure the city is doing it right.
“That’s my concern,” Guice said. “I plan on eventually voting for it if we get it written correctly.”
Guise suggested the board form a committee to further study the law.
“We could form one and then meet once we have more information instead of having to come back later and do it again if our intent is to eventually pass something,” Guice said.
Mayor Allen Latimer said he has heard there are some amendments being proposed to the law but has no update on their status.
“I have not received any information what they are, whether they passed, whether they went to the House,” Latimer said. “I don’t know.”
Young agreed with Guice that forming a committee would be helpful.
“I think that is a fabulous idea,” Young said. “There are still issues they have to work on. We need to stay on top of this and talk to Senator (Kevin) Blackwell.”
Southaven, which is also considering opting out of the law, took no action at its board meeting Tuesday night, but Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the city did send some proposed changes to Sen. Blackwell that would alleviate their concerns about zoning.
Musselwhite has been a strong advocate for medical marijuana, but has expressed concerns that the law doesn’t give cities enough control over where dispensaries will be allowed to open. The city had planned to allow dispensaries to open in a specially zoned medical district, but the law allows them to open in any commercial zone.
“Senator Blackwell updated me that the plan is to still get that amendment, to get it released, and get it done,” Musselwhite told the Southaven Board of Aldermen. “But at this point, we don’t know that is going to happen.”
Musselwhite said City Attorney Nick Manley is drafting a resolution so that the city can opt-out, but reminded the board that the city can opt-in at a later time once they are satisfied that their concerns have been addressed.
“We will be prepared for whatever your decision is,” Musselwhite said. “If you feel you are being pressed for time and there are still questions out there, opting out does not mean forever. It means that you can sit back and wait until you get your questions answered. We will know more and be prepared on the 19th to do whatever you decide.”
