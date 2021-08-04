Residents of Horn Lake who want to address their leaders will now have a chance to do so at the beginning of each Board of Alderman meeting.
The Board of Aldermen voted to revise its ordinance to provide for a citizen remarks section on the agenda of their bi-monthly meetings.
Under the new guidelines, there will be 30 minutes set aside at the beginning of every meeting for public comment. Residents will have three minutes each to speak with a limit of up to ten residents.
“This period is to hear the concerns of the citizens,” said Mayor Allen Latimer. “They are to present those concerns to the board.”
Residents in the past were required to call City Hall and ask to be placed on the agenda to speak.
Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young, who championed the change, welcomed the opportunity for residents to get up and speak directly to their city leaders.
“I think it is a great idea,” Young said. I think its good for the people of Horn Lake. And if for some reason it doesn’t work, we can always go back and end it and go back to the old way.”
Latimer said while he also likes hearing from residents, expressed some concerns that ultimately people may be disappointed if they don’t get an answer right then and there.
“My concern was that it would catch department heads and aldermen cold,” Latimer said. “A lot of citizens, or some, feel like will come up here expecting an answer, and you can’t make a decision, look up the material, and come back with a response in three minutes.”
Young said he believes residents will be understanding when they address the board that officials might not have an answer for them.
“I feel they will because they are being given an opportunity to actually speak to us,” Young said.
Alderman At-Large Danny Klein asked the city attorney if the board would be allowed to do away with the comment period if it got unruly or uncivil.
“I do have some concerns in the next two months there may be some abuse,” Klein said. “And if that occurs, I want to be able to make sure that we can tweak that.”
Young said he is convinced residents will be cordial and respectful.
“And for an example, just like at our last board meeting, we had three individuals come forward who were disgruntled with the fireworks ordinance,” Young said. “They spoke their peace. We listened to what they said. We took it under advisement. So I am hoping if they come to us and talk to us they will have the same consideration these people did.”
