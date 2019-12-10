The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to look into an officer-involved shooting at a Horn Lake apartment complex Tuesday morning, Dec. 10.
The Horn Lake Police Department has officially said little about the incident except to confirm that it happened. They have referred questions to District Attorney John Champion’s office.
The shooting reportedly occurred around 10:25 a.m. in the 3300 block of Goodman Road West, where the Countryside Apartment complex is located. No further details were immediately released, although some media reports indicated a suspect was grazed by a bullet when the suspect reportedly left a vehicle heading toward the apartments and fired at officers who then responded.
The police report stated the officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave as the MBI looks into the matter. No identities or a list of charges has been released as the investigation continues.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.