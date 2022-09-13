Horn Lake Police Department Major Nikki Lanphere is the latest officer in the department to complete training at the FBI National Academy.
Lanphere graduated on Sept. 23 as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Police Chief Troy Rowell said Major Lanphere is the ninenth officer in department’s history to complete this prestigious program.
She joins Rowell (231st session) and Captain Cobb (271st session) as current department graduates of the FBINA. Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.
Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
The 283rd session consisted of 235 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies.
FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training. Many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. A total of 53,671 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.
The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.
Major Lanphere is a graduate of Horn Lake High School and Mississippi State University. She began her law enforcement career at Horn Lake Police Department in 2005 and has served in patrol, investigations, and currently serves as the Major over the Patrol Division. She is the third ranking member of the department.
"The Horn Lake Police Department is very proud of Major Lanphere and the achievements she has obtained," Rowell said. "As a graduate of the FBINA she will return to her position within the department with a wealth of knowledge learned over the past ten weeks and a cadre of resources she can call upon to continue to see Horn Lake Police Department grow into the future."
