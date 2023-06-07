Horn Lake will have its first female chief of police on July 1 when Major Nikki Pullen steps into the role.
Mayor Allen Latimer announced her appointment ton Tuesday at the Board of Aldermen meeting citing her 18 years of service to the department and outstanding leadership abilities.
“She is a thorough professional,” Latimer said. “And she knows how to interact with the community. She has the support of the police department and all of the Board of Aldermen. She is going to do a great job and we are so pleased to have her.”
Pullen is the fourth female to lead a law enforcement department in Mississippi, but a first for both Horn Lake and DeSoto County.
She is a native of Horn Lake and has been with Horn Lake Police Department since 2005. Her last assignment was as head of the Patrol Division. Pullen is a graduate of Mississippi State University and also the F.B.I. National Academy.
“I am humbled and excited - a little bit of everything rolled into one,” Pullen said. “This police department has been by my side through the best and worst times of my life. I hope I have done the same for them. The support that the police department has from the city itself and then the people within the department are hands down the greatest people I have been around.”
Pullen said she always wanted to work in law enforcement in her hometown, but becoming chief was never a career goal.
“I never aspired to any supervisory position at all,” Pullen said. “When discussions started about hiring a new chief, I just thought if the Good Lord leads me there, I will go. Otherwise, it was not anything I ever set my sights on. I just wanted to do the best I could in every position I was in and experience everything I could in my career. This is where the Good Lord has led me, and I will do the best I can.”
Horn Lake Police Department came under scrutiny recently following a pursuit on Highway 51 on May 12 which ended in the vehicle wrecking and the deaths of two 26-year olds. The vehicle ran a red light then tried to elude police. The decision to break off the pursuit had already been made after speeds reached in excess of 100 mph, but the vehicle lost control and wrecked, resulting a multi-vehicle accident on Veteran’s Blvd.
Pullen said being next to Memphis, one of the most crime ridden metropolitan cities in America, poses a lot of challenges for a city like Horn Lake, but she plans to continue to aggressively enforce the law and keep residents safe.
“We can’t take a backseat to crime,” Pullen said. “We are not going to step back and not do our jobs. We owe it to the citizens as a whole, whether it is to Horn Lake or DeSoto County. We still have to do our job. Regardless of what the situation Memphis is in, we will always serve our citizens in Horn Lake the proper way.”
Pullen said she is also very community focused and enjoys having officers interact with the public and get involved in community events.
“As my time goes on with policing, I enjoy that aspect of it more than anything else,” Pullen said. “The citizens are a tremendous resource for us and we will continue to keep a positive relationship among the police department and the community.”
Pullen added that Chief Troy Rowell, who is retiring after 32 years in law enforcement, is leaving the department in excellent shape under his leadership.
“His leadership and guidance and what he is handing off to us, we will be more than prepared to keep moving forward,” Pullen said.
Pullen received a standing ovation from the Board of Alderman and the public when her appointment as chief became official.
Alderman Michael Guice, who served as a Horn Lake Police Officer, said the promotion is well deserved.
“It make me feel old. I remember when you were in high school working on my wife’s basketball team,” Guice said. “I was there when we decided to hire you.”
Aldermen Tommy Bledsoe said Pullen earned the job and is a real hometown success story.
“It wasn’t given to you,” Bledsoe said. “You went from the bottom to the top, and I’m proud of you.”
Alderman LaShonda Johnson also added her congratulations, noting that Pullen always has a positive spirit and is a team player.
“There is no doubt from where Chief Rowell has brought us that you can continue the momentum and take us further,” Johnson said. “Thank you for accepting and for your leadership, and thank you for your hard work and dedeication to our city. I look forward to continuing our work here.”
Alderman Dave Young said he couldn’t be more proud of the appointment and that it is a good reflection of the direction Horn Lake is going in.
“I am so excited about you being chief of police,” Young said. “Chief Rowell is a great guy, but I am so excited to see where you take this police department and this city under your leadership. It’s going to be awesome to watch. Where you lead, this department will follow.”
