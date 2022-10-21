Horn Lake was set upon by roving groups of teenaged scavengers on Friday looking for clues to direct them to various historic and prominent points of interest around the city.
The 19 high schoolers participated in a Community Scavenger Hunt as part of the Mayor’s Youth Council. The Youth Council is a leadership program comprised of Horn Lake students who seek to make a positive contribution to their community.
The scavenger hunt is one of the team building exercises designed to instill leadership skills and a greater awareness of the city’s history and how municipal government works.
“We need them to understand the city’s history and why it is important to know your elected officials and things about their own community,” Mayor Allen Latimer said. “These are our future leaders of Horn Lake.”
The youth were divided into five teams and given a sheet with a riddle and clues which when solved would lead them to 11 different sites scattered around the city. Teams had to work together to try and figure out as many places as they can in two hours.
“The whole goal is to see who can get the most clues correct and then get back to city hall,” said Arianne “AJ” Linville, human resources director/deputy city clerk. “Whoever gets back to City Hall first is the winner and gets bragging rights.”
Each group selected a team leader who was given the locations and two clues to help their teammates find where to go. For example, “In life, you have to play the cards you are dealt. This is the North American headquarters.” The correct answer is the American Contract Bridge League, located on Interstate Blvd. and Nail Road Extended. Or “Hound Dogs might not have lived here, but horsed did. Even stars deserve a peaceful honeymoon.” The clues pointed them to Elvis Presley’s Circle G Ranch located on Highway 301. Another clue, “They can’t talk, but they give unconditional love. Be quick to ‘fur’-give if team members are not competitive,” took them to the Animal Shelter. Or this stumper, “Got milk? Don’t have a cow. This one is not that hard.” The answer, Gayoso Farms, is found on the sign on Interstate Blvd. near Hardees.
The teams were driven by Linville, City Administrator Jim Robinson, Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young, his wife Bettie Young, and Ward 6 Alderman Robby Dupree, who also engaged in a little friendly competition of whose team would win.
“Whoever comes with me is going to be the winner,” Dupree proclaimed.
“You only think so. I let the air out of your tires in the parking lot,” Young joked.
Once the teams found the correct sites, they were required to take a group selfie to prove they were there. Bonus points could be earned for snapping a picture doing little extra things at each site like pretending to ring the bell at Horn Lake United Methodist Church as the other team members hold their ears, or wearing some of the fire gear at Fire Station No. 3. Teams could earn even more points using Wild Cards by taking a picture with any Horn Lake Police Officer or firefighter, any elected city official, reading a book at the library, or having any water tower in the background.
Linville said this is the first Mayor’s Youth Council to meet in two years because of COVID.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” Linville said. “We had an exercise two meetings ago where we did team building called the chain game. One person was in charge of each item. Only the person who was in charge of that item could touch it. It was a huge success and the kids loved it.”
The winners were Team 4 (Jim Robinson) with 54 points, Team 1 (Dave Young) 46 points, Team 3 (Dupree) 45 points, Team 5 (Linville) 39 points, and Team 2 (Bettie Young) 32 points.
Mackenzie Perryman, who was on the team driven by Jim Robinson, said the scavenger hunt was a lot of fun.
“The best part was learning about the history,” Perryman said. “I had no idea about the Octagonal House. And I really enjoyed working with my team. We got along great and I think that helped us.”
Permian said the team took good advantage of all the extra photo ops and wild cards to rack up the winning points.
“We maxxed out our extra points,” Perryman said. “We even got all of the Horn Lake water towers.”
Mia Mosley, who was on Team 5 headed by Linville, said she was familiar with some of the places they visited, but a few of the clues were harder to figure out.
“We knew things about some of the sites,” Mosley said. “But I learned a lot about some of the other places.”
Mosley said the scavenger hunt helped her develop better communication skills.
“The best part was interacting with my peers and talking to each other,” she said.
Young said he had great time with the students.
“It’s awesome watching these kids learn about the city,” Young said. “The Mayor’s Youth Council is something every student in Horn Lakes needs to be a part of.”
The program is open to any 10th to12th grade students in Horn Lake. Members take part in leadership retreats, service projects, work with public officials to find solutions to problems that impact the community’s youth, and travel to the Mississippi Youth Leadership Summit.
