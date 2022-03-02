Residents in Horn Lake who park on the street in residential neighborhoods could end up getting ticketed.
Ward Six Alderman Robby Dupree said with more and more cars on the street it is becoming a safety issue for both emergency vehicles and other cars trying to get around parked cars on narrow residential streets.
“Subdivisions are getting clogged with cars parking on the street,” Dupree said. “If you go down Sumerset you can see it. You know that it is really bad. I saw it just the other day. Somebody couldn’t get in because they had to wait on two cars to come by.”
Horn Lake has an ordinance on the books which makes it unlawful to park a vehicle on or adjacent to a street or highway within the city where official signs prohibit parking.
Dupree said although some streets are wider than others, he would like to see the city start cracking down in neighborhoods where street parking is the worst and to put up no parking signs in other trouble areas.
“I am asking for us to enforce the law,” Dupree said. “It is getting dangerous. When you pull into a subdivision with a school bus or fire truck and you can’t get by and there is a fire, somebody is going to get hurt.”
Dupree said he’s not asking the city to clamp down on every street right now, just the ones where street parking is causing the most problems.
“I’m not saying we do all the streets at one time,” Dupree said. “But if we can get the main streets, maybe five or six streets or whatever in the beginning, we can get some money in for some more street signs.”
Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Johnson said street parking isn’t as prevalent in her ward, but agrees with Dupree that there needs to be more enforcement citywide.
“I think we need to saturate the whole city if we are going to do it,” Johnson said. “Certainly all of them should be enforced. It is definitely something that needs to be done.”
Johnson asked Police Chief Troy Rowell if it would be hard for police to enforce a parking ban.
“I know we are all used to seeing cars parked in the streets,” Johnson said. “We want to make sure everyone is safe and can get down those streets.”
Rowell said like any new law, it starts with educating the public about the new requirements and giving citizens time to adjust to it.
“After that, we can address any violations as we observe them,” Rowell said.
Ward 3 Alderman Jackie Bostick questioned the need for the crackdown.
“I guess we are all aware of people parking on the streets,” Bostick said. “I know there are certain streets probably in the city that are worse than others. We’ve never had an issue with this.”
Bostick said banning street parking would put a hardship in older neighborhoods where homes were built for two cars in the driveway.
“When you have three kids 10 or 15 years later and they are all driving, you have one driveway that holds two cars,” Bostick said. “So what are you going to do? You have to park on the street.”
Bostick asked whether the city can put up no parking signs in subdivisions that are governed by home owners associations.
“We can’t enforce them in an HOA. Or can we?” Bostick said. “I was just curious about that because we have a lot of HOA areas.”
City Attorney Billy Campbell said while the city can’t enforce HOA covenants, it can enforce city ordinances that includes street parking.
“None of that prohibits the city from going out and putting up no parking signs in that subdivision even if it has an HOA,” Campbell said. “So if the city has streets - even in an HOA - that it doesn’t want cars parked, just put up some signs that say no parking. Or, as (Fire Chief David) Linville pointed out in the fire code, you have some no parking fire lane signs that can be put up. When those are put up, you can enforce them.”
Bostick said he would like to see the city to identify trouble spots where street parking is a problem before writing everyone a ticket.
“My suggestion is to do a traffic study on the streets where there are issues on before we try and enforce something that has been here a while that we haven’t enforced for 35 years,” Bostick said. “Yes, we do have more cars in some areas. But I don’t know how to put it other than let’s focus on these areas first and see if that works out and is even necessary to do this.”
Dupree said the city needs to start somewhere.
“I agree with Ms. Johnson. I would love to saturate the city,” Dupree said. “But I agree there are some places that are worse than others. That’s why I want to see us start off with one section at a time and then go to another section. It’s just a suggestion. But what I want is for the safety of the children and the old folks walking down the street. And you know that in these neighborhoods we are seeing more and more cars on the street. Somebody is going to get hurt on one of these streets like Somerset. That’s my concern.”
Mayor Allen Latimer thanked Dupree for raising the issue, but agreed with Bostick that he would like the city to identify the trouble spots first on a street-by-street basis first.
“Some of you aldermen may want to go out and look yourselves and point out which streets are too narrow or which have problems,” Latimer said.
Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young agreed.
“Our department heads are loaded up with work now,” Young said. “It wouldn’t hurt for us to get out one or two days a week and see which streets. I’ve done it. I already know which streets.”
