Thirty families in Horn Lake and Southaven received a special delivery to their door on Saturday.
Members and volunteers from Horn Lake Masonic Lodge #617 delivered each home a turkey and a big sack of groceries full of fixings to go along with Thanksgiving dinner.
“Thank you so much,” said a grateful Charlotte Dees. “This is a big help.”
Dees said she planned on cooking the turkey at home then will head to her sister’s house on Thanksgiving day.
“She cooks the best side dishes,” Dees said.
Mason George Dixon said the Lodge hands out turkeys and food every year around this time of year to help out their neighbors in need. The Masons raise funds for the groceries by selling raffle tickets each year to win a shotgun or rifle.
“We enjoy doing this,” Dixon said. “We are glad we can help out in some small way.”
In addition to the turkeys, each delivery came with a bag of potatoes, rolls, noodles, chili, tea bags, spaghetti sauce, and cans of corn, beans, peas, cranberry sauce, and dressing.
The groceries came from Stepherson’s Superlo Foods in Southaven.
“They are always great to us,” Dixon said. “They gave us a great discount. Any time I ask, they always help out.”
Dixon said everyone is always so grateful when they show up with a load of food.
“We hear a lot of ‘thank you! thank you!,’” Dixon said. “I’ve even seen some cry.”
This year’s families were selected from a list given to the Masons by the Horn Lake Board of Aldermen.
Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young, who helped hand out groceries, said it was a heartwarming experience.
“It’s not about me. It’s not about the Masons. It’s about helping people,” Young said. “That’s what we are supposed to be doing, especially this time of year. And I feel like we really helped some people out today who needed it. That’s what God calls us to do.”
Tammy Crawford, who is the caregiver to her husband, said the food was a real blessing.
“You have no idea what this means and how much it helps out,” Crawford said. “God Bless you.”
