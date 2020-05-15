A Horn Lake man has lost his appeal and has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison after convictions on several gun and drug charges.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi, Dan V. Sharp, formerly of Memphis and Horn Lake, was convicted in November 2019 in a jury trial on 15 counts of the federal gun and drug charges following a four-day trial in Oxford.
Sharp had appealed the decision but in a ruling issued on March 26, the appeal was rejected, citing what it said was Sharp’s attempt to “re-urge(s) arguments the court previously rejected or offer(s) arguments he could have made in his petition.”
An associated petition seeking release from pretrial detention was also dismissed as being moot, court documents stated.
The charges and resulting convictions stemmed from three separate instances of criminal conduct by Sharp involving drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms committed between September 2017 and April 2018.
Senior U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson presided over the trial and imposed the sentence of 255 months imprisonment.
During the trial, the jury heard evidence of the three separate criminal investigations involving Sharp. Evidence showed that on Sept. 27, 2017, Horn Lake police officers responded to a 911 emergency call at a residence where an individual had allegedly shot herself.
When the officers entered the house, they found Dan Sharp in a bedroom with his deceased wife.
After the officers secured the scene, they found several controlled substances, including methamphetamine and cocaine, in the bedroom as well as multiple semi-automatic Draco-style firearms in a nearby bedroom closet. They later searched the house and found additional firearms, including a tactical shotgun with a large magazine drum, in the truck of Sharp’s vehicle.
The jury concluded that Sharp possessed the drugs found in the bedroom with the intent to distribute them. They also determined that Sharp possessed the firearms located in the closet and vehicle in furtherance of drug trafficking activities.
The jury convicted Sharp of six criminal counts stemming from this incident including four convictions for drug trafficking offenses, one conviction for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The jury also heard evidence concerning a Feb. 24, 2018, traffic stop in which a DeSoto County deputy pulled Dan Sharp over at approximately 2 a.m. for reckless driving.
During the stop, the deputy determined that Sharp was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The deputy questioned Sharp, who admitted that he had a firearm in his vehicle.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, investigating deputies found methamphetamine, cocaine, and three firearms, one of which was stolen.
The jury determined that Sharp possessed the drugs found in the vehicle with the intent to distribute them and that he possessed the firearms in furtherance drug trafficking. The jury convicted Sharp of six criminal counts stemming from this incident, including four counts of drug trafficking, one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Finally, the jury heard evidence about a narcotics investigation involving Dan Sharp in April 2018.
A DeSoto County investigator received information that Sharp was in Hernando and that he was in possession of drugs that he intended to sell. Based on this information, DeSoto County narcotics agents located Sharp near the courthouse in Hernando, where they began conducting surveillance and ultimately followed his vehicle to a tattoo parlor.
After one agent witnessed an individual exit the tattoo parlor and reach into Sharp’s vehicle to receive an item that appeared to be narcotics, Sharp was arrested and his vehicle was searched. Agents recovered cocaine and methamphetamine from Sharp’s vehicle, and the jury convicted him of three counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics.
U.S. Attorney Chad Lamar praised the work of officers, agents, and prosecutors who assisted in this investigation.
“The sentence imposed today is a direct result of effective, coordinated efforts by multiple law enforcement agencies to remove from the streets a dangerous individual who persisted in dealing in illicit drugs and using firearms that he illegally possessed in order to do so,” remarked Lamar. “This is a key example of our Project Safe Neighborhoods program at work, and our communities in North Mississippi are safer as a result.”
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Horn Lake Police Department, and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by AUSA Phillip Levy and AUSA Clay Dabbs of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Mississippi.
Managing Editor Bob Bakken contributed to this item.