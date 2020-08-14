A Horn Lake man was charged with murder on Friday after he turned himself into the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from Captain Joseph R Keene of the Horn Lake Police Department.
This is the latest development following a shooting at the Tulane Park Apartments on Thursday.
On Thursday at 12:50pm, Horn Lake Police responded to a shots fired call at Tulane Park Apartments located at 7095 Tulane near Goodman Rd. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located 20-year-old Demetria Presley of Horn Lake in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where she was later pronounced dead.
After investigators spoke with witnesses, they said they were able to positively identify the shooter as 23-year-old Corey Woods. Woods had already fled the scene in a white Honda Accord. Police were later able to locate the vehicle in Memphis shortly after, but Woods was not found.
During the active search for Woods, contact was made with his family members and they convinced Woods to turn himself in at the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office. Woods was taken into custody there and has been charged through Horn Lake with Murder. Currently, Woods does not have a bond set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.