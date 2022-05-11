The Horn Lake Magnolia Fest returned on Wednesday at Latimer Lakes Park, where rides, live music, crafts and fair food will be available for anyone to enjoy through Saturday evening.
Admission and parking for the festival are free, while all-access wristbands for rides are being sold for $20. The festival will be concluded with a fireworks show over Latimer Lakes on Saturday.
Live music will begin at 7 p.m. each evening. The Flying Oysters will perform on Thursday and The Free Band will perform on Friday.
Kalese Newby was at Magnolia Fest on Wednesday with friends and family. She said she liked that the event was hyperlocal and smaller than other events.
"It's a free thing to do and it's good for the kids," Newby said. "Not everybody knows about Latimer Lake so it's a lot fewer people and more spread out."
Randy Thompson also brought his children to Magnolia Fest. Thompson made the drive from Memphis to attend the event and said he enjoyed the calmness of Horn Lake.
"It's something entertaining and wasn't too far, we're still in the general area," Thompson said. "But nothing is too far when it comes down to the kids."
More information about the Horn Lake Magnolia Fest can be found online at www.hornlakeevents.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.