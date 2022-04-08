Dog owners in Horn Lake may one day have an area to take their pets to run off-leash and socialize with other dogs.
Officials in Horn Lake are looking for land to build a dog park.
“We are looking at that idea aggressively,” said Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young. “I’d personally like to do more than one.”
The city has 16 parks which could possibly accommodate a dog park, but also owns several acres of unused land that it could explore as well.
“I would like to talk about using some of those before we take on another one,” Young said.
Mayor Allen Latimer said he is also 100 percent in favor of building a dog park, and points to Hernando’s which is located in Renasant Park as a model Horn Lake could emulate.
“I will steal Hernando’s idea in a minute,” Latimer said. “Hernando’s dog park is gorgeous. They even got businesses to support it.”
Latimer also floated the idea of possibly talking to DeSoto County Schools about turning the football field at the former Horn Lake High School into a dog park.
DeSoto County Schools currently uses the old high school building as the Alternative Center but doesn’t use the football field.
Latimer said he hasn’t reached out to school officials yet, but may inquire about the city using the field for a dog park.
“I haven’t approached anyone there about it yet,” Latimer said. “But I like the idea of using that football field.”
Community Development Director T.J. Cates said a dog park would be a nice quality of life enhancement for Horn Lake.
“It would be great for pet owners because they would have a nice place in the city to take their pets and let them run,” Cates said. “And a dog park is also an attraction for young professionals when they are looking for a place to live. We would definitely love to attract more of that demographic to Horn Lake.”
Young said talks of building a dog park are still in the early stages. He would like to see the city reach out to corporations, businesses, and civic groups about possibly sponsoring a dog park.
“We’d really like an organization like the Lions Club or Optimists Club or whoever to step up and take over and work with our parks to sponsor a park and maintain it,” Young said. “It’s just in the very early talking stages, but hopefully we will figure something out. We have a really good board of aldermen and a great mayor. Positive things are getting down and happening in the city every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.