There are a lot of things that government does today such as providing inadequate healthcare to military veterans while sending billions of dollars in foreign aid to countries who openly dislike the United States that sometimes makes Third Chancery District Court Judge Percy Lynchard hang his head in shame and embarrassment.
But there is absolutely nothing about America and its founding principles or the men and women who have fought to defend our freedom to be embarrassed about.
“We never met many of them, but that didn’t matter to them,” Judge Lynchard said. “They made that sacrifice regardless of where you live, who you are, what you do for a living, what color your are, or who your daddy is. And that is the most generous, selfless, and humble sacrifice that anyone has ever made for you and me with the exception of Jesus Christ.”
Judge Lynchard was the guest speaker at the City of Horn Lake Winn & Annie Ruth Brown Veteran’s Day 10th Annual Appreciation Breakfast on Wednesday at the Landers Center. City officials paid tribute to area veterans for their service and also to the city’s first responders for their selfless public service.
Mayor Allen Latimer said he bumped into a resident on his way in who jokingly offered to buy him breakfast to the free event, but is reminded how it is really the veterans and their sacrifice who he owes thanks to for buying him breakfast.
“It dawned on me that it was you veterans who bought my breakfast because if it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t have this,” Latimer said. “I appreciate all you have done. I know it is repetitious to say, but it is heartfelt from all of us in Horn Lake that we thank you for your tremendous sacrifices for our country, and we thank the families for all they have been through when you are off. You have done more than your duty to secure out country.”
Deputy City Clerk AJ Linville, who organized the program, reminded the audience that freedom is a continuous process that can’t be defended with words alone.
“It is because of all these strong men and women that I have a right to express my faith and opinion without the fear of punishment like those in other countries,” Linville said.
The city also recognized honorary guest Olin Pickens, a World War II veteran who was captured in North Africa and held as a prisoner of war until 1945. Pickens will turn 101 in December.
“Veterans, you have done your duty to yr family, to your community, to your fallen comrades, and to your country,” Linville said. “You have honorably served our nation with great distinction and we can can’t say enough for the veteran’s service in war and peace.”
Judge Lynchard in his remarks said that the United States is the greatest country on the planet because of all of the veterans who have served, defended, and protected freedom.
He lamented that many Americans today have lost their sense of patriotism and that Veterans Day to some is just another fall day off, or that Memorial Day is just the beginning of summer, and that the 4th of July is just a day at the lake or a backyard barbecue.
“People have forgotten that men and woman have fought and died to ensure those rights,” Lynchard said. “And our history should send a clear message to the world that America, through you veterans, stands ready to defend freedom and liberty without regards to its costs.”
Judge Lynch said he is sickened and angered by athletes who kneel during the national anthem, and pointed to WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner, who refused to take the court until after it was played. Griner was recently arrested and sentenced in Russia on drug charges and has since begged to come back to the United States.
“I don’t mean to sound cold or uncaring, but I don’t care if she ever comes back,” Judge Lynchard said. “It appears to me she got exactly what she wanted. Welcome to communism.”
Judge Lynchard said the country owes a debt of gratitude to all World War II veterans for saving freedom. He also said his heart goes out to Korean War veterans who have been forgotten and to Vietnam War veterans who were treated poorly when they came home from the war, and applauded veterans of the Gulf War and the War on Terrorism who continue to fight against a cowardly enemy who has no regard for human life.
“To those of you with us today and those who have gone before us, I say thank you and God bless you on behalf of all prideful Americans because that is all we can do,” Judge Lynchard said. “You have implemented the principles of freedmen that have been enshrined in our Constitution. You have provided peace through war and American is stronger for it. And let us never forget the peacetime veterans because without them we would never be prepared to defend this nation when the time comes.”
