Seven members of the Horn Lake High School choir officially signed their choir scholarships Wednesday, ranging from 50 to 100 percent of tuition at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Holly Beck, Horn Lake Schools Director of Choral Activities, said that this group of graduating seniors is “full of personality, full of talent, and very unique.” Although the pandemic brought about challenges for the choir, Beck said they made the best of it.
“We couldn’t do the things we normally do, so we had to adapt,” Beck said. “Normally it’s performance by performance, but it hasn’t been that this year, so we’ve been focusing on individuals.”
All of the scholarship recipients participated in solo and ensemble competitions. Those were the songs they performed for scholarships auditions that earned them each at least half of their tuition costs, Beck said.
Reese Norris, Director of Choral Activities at Northwest Mississippi Community College, said that with the addition of the seven Horn Lake students, there are 48 incoming singers to the college.
“We take a great deal of pride in being able to say that every singer in our program is on scholarship,” Norris said. “We’re getting the best of the best from several of the local schools.”
The seven students who officially signed today are Jaylen Buford, Vicki Davish, David Dorsey, Heaven Hubbard, Hailey Morano, Hailey Pignataro and Skott Russell.
Heaven Hubbard said her time in choir was inspirational. She experienced personal growth because of her singing and is looking forward to the next chapter of her life, where she hopes she will continue to grow and be challenged. Hubbard was awarded a full scholarship for her musical talents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.