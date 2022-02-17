The City of Horn Lake will help make dreams come true for area athletes competing in the Special Olympics USA Games this summer.
The city donated $3,000 to help offset the costs needed to send, equip, and clothe athletes from DeSoto County who will be attending.
The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will be held June 5-12 in Orlando, Florida. Over 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states will unite to compete in 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports including track and field, b basketball, bocce, bowling, cheerleading, equestrian, flag football, golf, gymnastics, swimming, powerlifting, soccer, softball, stand up paddle board, surfing, tennis, triathlon and volleyball.
The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and competition for people with intellectual disabilities to develop physical fitness and to show off their athletic kills with other Special Olympic athletes and community. The games attract 125,000 spectators and fans and 10,000 volunteers.
Mary Wims, Special Olympics area director, said there are 10 athletes from DeSoto County who will be competing in the games - including three from Horn Lake.
“This year we are taking 177 athletes from Mississippi to attend the games, which is one of the biggest delegations we have ever taken,” Wims said.
As a non-profit organization, Wims said Special Olympics is responsible for paying for airfare, equipment, and a weeks worth of clothes to wear while at the games for each athlete who participates.
“We have to pay for them to go,” Wims said. They have to supply the uniforms they practice in and the uniforms they compete in. We have to provide shoes for whatever sport they are doing. For swimmers, we have to provide the swim caps and their swimsuits and rain jackets for everyone who attends and tennis shoes for everyone who attends. So of 177 people, we have to supply clothes they can wear over the seven days they are there.”
The DeSoto County athletes need to raise a total of $6,500.
Wims said Special Olympics sells tee shirts and yard signs and hold other fundraisers and have several different sponsorship levels - $1,000, $2,500, $5,000, and $10,000.
She asked Horn Lake for a $1,000 donation.
“I’m just trying to get $1,000,” Wims said. “I’m going to go to all of the cities and ask for the same amount.”
Wins said Special Olympics athletes won 31 medals at the 2018 USA Games games, which were held in Seattle. Her son, Jesse, who attended the 2018 games, won four gold medals in power lifting.
“He was the top in his weight class for the whole United States,” Wims said. “His total lift was a little over 700 pounds.”
Two other local Special Olympians, Dan and Daniel Arata of Horn Lake, competed in the flag football collegiate division and finished in third place.
Horn Lake sets aside a pool of money each year to help out local non-profits, school, and civic groups. The money comes from the economic development fund which is paid for through the city’s hotel/motel tax.
When asked by Ward 3 Alderman Jackie Bostick how much money the city had to give, City Administrator Jim Robinson said the city budgeted $500 for Special Olympics, but added that there is over $57,000 in the fund.
“It was approved at the beginning of the year,” Robinson said. “We do have more in that fund currently.”
Alderman At-Large Danny Klein pointed out that the city had budgeted $2,500 for the Mayor’s Youth Council that would not be used this year, and suggested the board give it to Special Olympics in addition to what they had budgeted.
“If the Mayor’s Youth Council is not going to be using that $2,500, I ask the board to go with the Special Olympics,” Klein said.
The board unanimously approved the motion to up the city’s contribution to $3,000.
Mayor Allen Latimer praised the work of Special Olympics and said the city is glad to help out.
“The work you all do is phenomenal,” Latimer said. “And you have three nice young gentlemen representing Special Olympics very well. And when you go to the other cities, would you point out that the (Horn Lake) Board of Aldermen approved $3,000 for them.”
Wims thanked the board and said the city’s logo will appear on their shirts as a sponsor when they travel to Orlando.
“I appreciate y’all,” Wims said. “Thank you so much. The smiles on the athlete’s faces whether they receive a medal or ribbon is priceless.”
Dan Arata, who will compete again this year in flag football, said Horn Lake has always been generous in supporting Special Olympics by buying tee shirts and lawn signs to help them get to the games.
“Some of the aldermen have always given us money personally,” Arata said.
Arata said while he still plans to continue raising money, the city’s donation will help pay for his uniform and clothing.
“Me and my brother and each athlete has to raise $500,” Arata said. “What they just gave us covered the coaches and athletes to go and uniforms and all that. I’m really glad. Thank you.”
