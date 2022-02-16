Horn Lake Fire Department Chief David Linville handed out awards Tuesday night to members of the department, honoring the Officer of the Year, Driver of the Year, Firefighter of the Year and Paramedic of the Year.
Ironically, most of the department members were unable to attend the event at City Hall during the Board of Aldermen meeting to celebrate with their colleagues because they were out on a fire call.
“Tonight I would just like to recognize the public safety personnel throughout all - not just Horn Lake - and not just fire, but police and EMS as well,” Linville said.
Linville said he is blessed to have wonderful staff who have served the public with even higher distinction by putting their lives in danger during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every time the tone goes off, it’s a positive COVID case,” Linville said. “They still go in without thinking about their own life, their own safety. A lot of people don’t think about that during this time.”
Linville said the honorees this year stepped up above and beyond the call of duty. HLFD made over 4,851 calls in 2021 - 3,253 of which were for EMS services.
“I think we have a great team of first responders in Horn Lake and all over DeSoto County as well,” Linville said. “But I have to take my hat off to my team. I just want to say thank you to the Horn Lake Fire, Police, and EMS for dealing with all that we have dealt with in the last two years.”
The honorees were selected by their colleagues.
“There is no way to just come out and say this is the guy. But these are the ones who were voted on among their peers.,” Linville said. “They put a list together and came up with who has stood up, and who has been a great leader of the department, and who has stepped up to the next level, because a lot of times that’s where it’s at as well.”
“Y’all do a great job,” Mayor Allen Latimer added.
The recipients are:
Fire Officer of the Year - Lt. Adam Tutor
Driver of the Year - Will Sisk
Firefighter of the Year - Lee Chillis
Paramedic of the Year - Morgan Woodward (award held by Paramedic Courtney Goodnight)
