The Horn Lake Board of Aldermen decided in a 4-3 vote on Tuesday not to dismiss Pat Hissong, director of animal control services, over a Facebook post encouraging violence against Black Lives Matter protesters.
In the now-deleted post from August, Hissong shared a story from conservativepost.com with the headline “BLM Protesters Walk Through Georgetown At Night Telling People to ‘Wake Up’ Over Megaphones.” When Hissong shared the story on her Facebook page, she added the comment, “Can we just kill them please and be done with this stupid (expletive)???”
Following the outcry over the post, Hissong was suspended without pay for five days and then returned to her job.
“Her comment does not reflect the views of Horn Lake, the people or the government, and we certainly don’t condone them,” said Mayor Allen Latimer.
The DeSoto County unit of the NAACP led the charge pushing for Hissong to be fired. The unit’s president, Rev. Robert Tipton Jr. said he was grateful the measure was voted on, but that it was not enough. They now plan to involve the state NAACP conference in the effort.
“This type of behavior must be met with strength and decisiveness, not just a slap on the wrist,” Tipton said. “It is unthinkable to think what would happen if people follow through on what was suggested in the post.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.