There has been interest, but as of Wednesday morning, no one had yet officially stepped forward to be a candidate for the open position as alderman in the city of Horn Lake Ward 3.
City Clerk Jim Robinson indicated by email on Wednesday that four people had taken out packets with petitions and information about qualifying to be a candidate.
However, none of those packets had yet been returned into Robinson’s office at City Hall. Potential candidates have until 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, to return the packets with at least 50 eligible voters in Ward 3 to have their names placed on the ballot.
The signatures must be from voters who are registered and active participants in the voting process in Ward 3 to be recognized.
The qualifying period began May 1 for the seat on the Board of Aldermen vacated when long-time alderman Tim Smith retired from the governing body.
The absentee voting period for the special election starts on June 1 and will continue until June 8. Hours to be able to vote absentee in Horn Lake are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
Election Day is June 11 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
The elected candidate will join the board to replace Smith, who retired at the end of April. Once Smith officially vacated the seat, board members set June 11 as the date for the special election.
Smith, who had been serving Horn Lake for more than a quarter-century, said health was a determining factor in his decision to retire.
“I’ve seen Horn Lake grow from a two-lane Goodman Road county road to the five-lane highway,” Smith said in announcing his retirement decision in late February. “We’re starting to move again and I feel like I’ve given a lot to the city. But, in return, I feel like the city has given a whole lot to me.”
According to city information, Smith was retired from Kimberly Clark, was a graduate of Memphis Central High School and had taken law enforcement courses at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.