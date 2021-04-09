Horn Lake donated $5,000 to Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center to help the organization continue its mission of preventing child abuse in DeSoto County.
Mayor Allen Latimer praised the work of the non-profit child-focused organization for their work in Horn Lake, and read a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Awareness Month.
“Thank you for what you and your organization do,” Latimer said. “This board has been very supportive of you and your organization and we certainly appreciate all the good work you do for the county and Tate County also.”
Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center provides services to children ages three to 17 who are victims of child abuse and their families through advocacy, treatment, education, and prevention.
Darlene Cunningham, a family advocate supervisor with Healing Hearts, said the center provided services to 757 children last year in DeSoto and Tate counties dealing with some sort of physical abuse, sexual abuse, drug endangerment, or severe neglect.
In 2013, the agency served 235 children.
“It is very needed in our community,” Cunningham said. “We want to make sure we provide them services so they can heal from the abuse.”
Every year, Healing Hearts erects a pinwheel garden in front of City Hall. The blue pinwheel is the national symbol of child abuse prevention.
Cunningham said the display in Horn Lake is one of the most discussed ones in DeSoto County because of the Tyler Raines case.
Raines was killed by his father and step-mother, Tommy and Amanda Raines, in February 2014. The 11 year-old was tied up in the bathroom and left to die. He weighed only 56 pounds and was bruised from the top of his head to the bottom of his feet.
Family members said Tyler and his siblings had been abused for years leading up to his death.
“His family meets there every year as a memorial to him,” Cunningham said. “That’s just an example of children who have died at the hands of abuse and making sure they are not forgotten, but also children who are needing those services. So thank you for letting us plant the garden there every year and for the funding.”
