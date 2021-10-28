Horn Lake is donating $18,000 to HeartLand Hands food pantry to help the non-profit pay for utilities.
HeartLand Hands is one of the largest food pantries in DeSoto County. The faith-based organization provides canned goods, cleaning supplies, and hygiene items to the working poor, children, seniors, homeowners, and unemployed residents.
George Pollard, a volunteer who helps load groceries, told the Horn Lake Board of Aldermen that HeartLand Hands recently moved into the 27,000-square foot former Salvation Army Donation Center at 1621 Goodman Road in Horn Lake and needs assistance paying the utilities.
“We need your help,” Pollard said. “As part of that restoration, we find ourselves having to do things that we didn’t have to do before - number one is pay utility bills.”
HeartLand Hands previously occupied the former Walmart at 385 Stateline Road in Southaven. The building was owned by Southaven, which paid the utilities. HeartLand Hands received a $750,000 challenge grant from the Maddox Foundation to buy the new building, and raised the matching funds through donations.
Pollard said they estimate utilities will cost about $3,000 a month and asked Horn Lake if they would be willing to provide them with $1,500 a month to help offset the costs.
“We really don’t have a solid figure of our utility costs because we have only been in the building less than a month,” Pollard said. “That’s an estimate.”
Pollard pointed out that HeartLand Hands is an all-volunteer organization with no paid staff and that they will only be using the building on Tuesdays and Thursdays to distribute and take in food.
“We’re not going to be a 24 hour a day operation,” Pollard said. “We’re only going to be open two days a week. And we do have have a high cost associated with the freezers.”
Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young praised HeartLand Hands for the work they do in DeSoto County, but said the most Horn Lake has given any one community organization is $10,000.
“I am very familiar with HeartLand Hands and the things you have done,” Young said. “It’s a tremendous organization and I am extremely happy you are here. Not that I am opposed to giving them what they want, but that’s about $18,000. I would say the most we have given is about $10,000 to $12,000.”
City Administrator Jim Robinson confirmed that figure.
“The most we have ever given to any one group is $10,000,” Robinson said.
Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Johnson asked Pollard if HeartLand Hands has asked any of the other cities they serve for money to help.
“We do know you serve other cities than just Horn Lake,” Johnson said. “Will you be requesting funds from any of them.”
Pollard said HeartLand Hands has put in a similar request to Southaven and DeSoto County Board of Supervisors.
“We’ve not received anything yet,” Pollard said.
Ward 6 Alderman Robby Dupree agreed that because the amount was more than the city has given out to other organizations that HeartLand Hands needed to also ask other cities to contribute.
“Being $1,500 a month, that’s a pretty good amount,” Dupree said. “Alderman Johnson brought up a great point. They serve a lot of other places, not just us. I think we ought to wait and see what other cities can donate, then they can come back and we can match that.”
Dupree also said he didn’t want to obligate the city for that amount because of the uncertainty over whether the Mississippi legislature will renew the hotel and motel tax.
“I’m not opposed to it whatsoever,” Dupree said. “But because the motel tax ends in the next year or the year after, who’s going to pick up that $1,500 a month then? We’re not going to have it. So I am just looking ahead.”
Ward 1 Alderman Michael Guice asked whether the city has the money.
“Do we have the funds available?” Guice said.
Robinson said the city has $76,000 available from the hotel/motel tax and added that the city has given money to HeartLand Hands in past years.
“Speaking of Mr. Pollard, I encouraged him to come,” Robinson said. “I mentioned to him that we did have funds available. The amount is really up to you all.”
When asked by Dupree if HeartLand Hands had considered holding a fundraising event, Pollard said the organization has applied for grants and pursued foundation support, but is a faith-based organization run by HeartLand Church.
“Their attitude has been God will provide funds for you, and he always has,” Pollard said. “I was asked to contact the municipalities to try and get some governmental support.”
Young suggested the city donate $10,000 and revisit the matter in December as long as other cities have contributed money as well.
“I think we need to step up,” Young said. “They are a lifeblood for a lot of our citizens. They’re going to need to be able to pay their bills. Let’s do $10,000 and stay in touch with them and see what is going on and come back with another Christmas present for them if we have the money and other cities have stepped up.”
Guice made a counter motion to Young’s motion asking the city to fund the full $1,500 a month.
“It’s hotel/motel tax money, not money from our citizens here,” Guice said.
Alderman At Large Danny Klein agreed.
“Let’s go ahead and give them $1,500 (a month) since we do have it,” Klein said.
Young amended his motion and the board voted unanimously to fund the full $18,000.
Mayor Allen Latimer thanked HeartLand Hands for the work they do.
“I know every one of us is delighted that you all are here in Horn Lake occupying that building,” Latimer said.
Pollard said he would keep the board informed of future developments.
“Thank you,” Pollard said. “We certainly appreciate your support.”
