An appeal by a developer to build a controversial mosque on Church Road in Horn Lake was denied Tuesday by the Board of Aldermen.
The board voted 5-1 with Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Johnson voting no and Ward 3 Alderman Jackie Bostick voting absent to deny the request to overturn the Planning Commission’s recommendation that the mosque be denied.
Ward 6 Alderman John Jones said there isn’t enough water pressure for adequate fire protection as his main reason for voting to deny the appeal, as well as concerns over noise and traffic.
“Number one being the noise ordinance,” Jones said. “Number two, the water is not sufficient in that area to sprinkle the building. Number three, it is going to be a traffic hazard whether they say is is going to be or not.”
Jones also expressed concerns that the property owner was planning on adding more development to the site at a later time.
“If you let them build it, they will come,” Jones said. “Nobody in that area wants problems that could arise. We have a school right down the road. They say they are not going to do this (install loud speakers for the call to prayer), but we have lawsuits all over the country that are unsettled because of the noise. I think we need to stop it before it gets here.”
Owner Ray Elk of Memphis said he was disappointed by the board’s denial and plans to take legal action.
“I expected this,” Elk said.
Elk said the real reason for denying the mosque is because the city doesn’t want Muslims living in Horn Lake.
“He (Jones) was almost going to say it,” Elk said. “I don’t want Muslims or the mosque in the city. This is completely racist.”
Elk submitted plans to the city seeking to build a 10,000 square foot mosque - Abraham House of God - on 80 acres of wooded land north of Church Road and west of Horn Lake Road. The mosque would only take up about three acres of the property and accommodate about 156 worshipers. The site plan included 44 parking spaces and met all of the setback, natural buffering, and architectural review standards for the Agricultural- Residential zoning, including the addition of decelerations lanes to accommodate for traffic safety concerns on the busy roadway.
Former Planning Director Ethan Greene’s report noted that a church is an allowable use, but did not make any recommendation to the city as to whether to approve or deny the mosque.
The Planning Commission turned down the proposed mosque 6-0 at its Feb. 22 meeting citing traffic and safety concerns to the surrounding neighborhood.
The proposed mosque drew sharp criticism from residents who live along Church Road who objected to the possibility of loud speakers being used to call worshipers to prayer, the increase in traffic the already heavily traveled road, and the uncertainty of further development of the site. The Planning Commission had previously granted approval of a site plan for a residential subdivision on August 8, 2020, but later denied a conditional use permit for a cemetery on Aug. 31.
In appealing the decision, attorney Barry Bridgeforth told the board that the mosque meets all of the permitted uses and site plan requirements.
“The preliminary site plan meets all of your requirements for site plan approval,” Bridgeforth said. “He specifically addressed all of those. So, we are here with a site plan approval that meets all of your requirements as a city according to your city planner. Basically what we are here for is not a discretionary function. Its a ministerial act. When you meet those requirements and you are a permitted use within that zoning, it is deemed something that you need to approve.”
Architect Douglas Thornton added that Mr. Elk is aware of the concerns that were brought up and made numerous concessions including pushing the mosque further back from the street to the top of the property, installing the utilities underground, putting in a deceleration lane, and mitigating any storm water runoff.
“We went above and beyond on the traffic situation to make it that much safer,” Thornton said. “We have left as much of the site as natural as possible. And we have met all criteria required in the site design.”
Jones pointed out that the existing water mane does not have enough pressure to provide adequate fire protection.
“The water there is not sufficient to sprinkle that building. Period,” Jones said.
Jones also added that the loud speakers at the mosque would violate the city’s noise ordinance.
Thornton disagreed.
“It would not generate any noise,” Thornton said.
Interim Planning Director Bob Barber asked how much of the 10,000 square feet would be used for worship?
Thornton said 6,000 square feet will be for personal space and the rest will be used for restrooms, office space, storage, kitchen, meeting room, reception area and a children’s area.
Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Johnson questioned Elk about potential noise concerns.
“I want to hear more about possible noise,” Johnson said.
Elk said there would not be any noise.
“It will be exactly like a church,” Elk said. “The people will be inside in prayer. There would be no call to prayer. There would be no loud speakers.
Johnson asked how many people would be using the mosque.
“How many people are in your congregation or gathered at one time on a normal basis?” she said.
Elk said there are 15 Muslim families in DeSoto County.
“So 150 people max that live in DeSoto County,” Elk said.
Elk said traffic would only increase by about 30 to 40 cars going to the mosque every Friday.
“That is out main prayer,” Elk said. “The rest of the day we have five or six people. That would be the max.”
Alderman-at-Large Donnie “Chigger” White questioned what else Elk planned to do with the remainder of the property since the mosque would only take up three of the 80 acres.
“You’re buying 80 acres to put a three acre church up?” White asked. “What are your future plans?”
Elk told the board that he has no plans to develop the rest of the property.
“As of this moment, as of within four or five years, I have no other plans,” Elk said.
“That’s strange,” White responded. “Buying 79 acres to put a three acre church. That’s not very good business. You must have something on the horizon that you don’t want us to know about.”
Elk assured the board he wasn’t hiding anything from them and that there would be no additional development of the property. He added that he would gladly dedicate the entire 80 acres for the mosque
“There is nothing on the horizon,” Elk said. “I can guarantee that I will build nothing on that property but the mosque.”
“If you say so,” White added.
Barber reminded the board that single family residential development is allowed in that zoning, and that uses such as a cemetery and a school are also allowed as conditional uses.
“Without respect to who is promising what, that’s the way the property is zoned and those are the allowed uses.”
Jones’s motion to deny the appeal was seconded by White.
The board did not take public comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.