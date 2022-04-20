Horn Lake denied a conditional use permit for an event center after officials expressed concerns over alcohol, security, and pop-up businesses using the building.
Applicants Jasmine Edwards and Janice Williams sought permission to open an event center with alcohol and a part-time church at 1426 Nail Road West in DeSoto Commons that would be rented out for events such as retirement parties, baby showers, anniversaries, pop-up shops and church meetings.
The city’s planning commission by a 4-2 vote recommended the business be approved, but the Board of Aldermen tabled the matter in March until it could get answers about whether a church was an allowable use at the property. Several aldermen also raised concerns about alcohol being allowed on the premises.
Che Smith, business partner of the applicants, told the board that although they would not be selling alcohol, groups renting the space would be allowed to have alcohol at their events.
Smith explained that all events with alcohol would be required to have a security guard and professional bartender present as part of the contract.
“In the contract we have, they could not sell any liquor,” Smith said. “No liquor would be sold there. We would also supply them with a bartender if they were to be using liquor. And all events would end at 11 p.m. If they do have alcohol, we would have security there and they would have to follow the laws and regulations of the state of Mississippi.”
Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young asked Smith if he had any experience running an event center.
“Have you ever done this type of business before?” Young asked.
Smith said that he is a leader at an unspecified church in Memphis and helps with event planning and activities.
“We do other things than just worship and worship services,” Smith said. “We also have banquets and weddings. We also have space that we rent out for other events.”
Ward 6 Alderman Robby Dupree said he is leery about mixing alcohol with party events and that a security guard would not be enough to deter trouble if any problems arose from unruly patrons.
“A security guard can only observe and report,” Dupree said. “They can’t take any action. Who is going to take care of the situation besides police? We’re short staffed. We are already running thin. I said the last time, I have been in that situation. It is really tough to handle a crowd full of people who are intoxicated. I’ve been there and seen it.”
Smith said Dupree was bringing up a hypothetical situation and that they will have precautions in place to prevent any trouble from breaking out.
“I’m not denying whatever you have experienced,” Smith said. “We have conditions in the contract in place that will deter that. Having an actual security presence is a deterrent.”
Smith said the presence of a professional bartender is also another deterrent.
Mayor Allen Latimer asked Smith to explain pop-up businesses.
“I always think about our businesspeople because they have invested substantially in the community by erecting buildings, paying property tax, and providing jobs for our citizens,” Latimer said. “Could you please clarify for me please what you mean by that?”
Smith said pop-ups are similar to the vendors that you would see at a health fair.
“A pop-up is just a one time thing,” Smith said. “It is not something that is there on a continuing basis. It’s just something for small businesses who are looking to get started and get the word out. It could be something like selling soap or something like that where they give out samples, sort of small things like that.”
Latimer said he was just trying to protect the city’s brick and mortar businesses.
Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Johnson sought assurances that the pop-up businesses would not spring up in the parking lot.
“We do have a problem with people just parking and selling things and that is not what we want to see,” Johnson said.
Smith said the pop-ups would be held strictly inside the building and only for a day or two.
“It’s going to be a one or possible two day event,” Smith said. “But this is not something that goes on for a week or anything like that. And you don’t have the same vendors every year.”
Ward 3 Alderman Jackie Bostick asked Smith if having events that serve alcohol is a make or break situation in order for the businesses to succeed.
Smith said while the business will mainly be leasing the space for church related activities, it is essential for them to be able to allow alcohol on the premises.
“To answer your question straightforward, yes,” Smith said. “Primarily, it is a conglomerate of all of them. If you want to have a wedding party rehearsal for your daughter or a banquet in celebration of Horn Lake winning a state championship, you may have some alcoholic beverages there. We don’t want to deter that.”
Smith reiterated though that they feel like they have put the proper safeguards in place.
“We are putting in measures to ensure that any types of nefarious activity would be hindered by the deterrence of having a security guard there and also having a bartender,” Smith said.
Ward 1 Alderman Michael Guice’s motion to approve the conditional use permit for church services but deny the event center failed 4-3. A motion by Johnson to approve the conditional use permit to allow an event center with a church and pop-ups failed for lack of a second.
