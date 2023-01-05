Jim Robinson has devoted over two decades of his life working to improve the lives of people in DeSoto County. As a school teacher, YMCA administrator, community volunteer, and now as city administrator of Horn Lake, Robinson is hoping to take that experience to the next level as county supervisor for District 5.
Robinson announced this week that he is throwing his hat in the ring and jumping into the race to seek the seat being vacated by Michael Lee.
“My family and I love it here,” Robinson said. “I enjoy serving Horn Lake and DeSoto County, and this is something that is near and dear to my heart.”
Robinson has been responsible for overseeing city services in Horn Lake for the last eight years. He has managed a $38 million city budget that has resulted in no tax increases to residents, and improved roads and services.
“We have managed those so well that we are to the point where we are now able to grow and develop more amenities for the city,” Robinson said. “We have been able to pave more roads. Before I got here, they hadn’t paved roads in over ten years. We are set up now to pave roads every year for at least the next 15 years. So I think my financial stewardship has allowed me to give back to our citizens and they are now seeing more improvements in the city on a daily basis.”
Robinson said if elected he plans to continue to be fiscally conservative and a good steward of the taxpayer’s dollars.
“The way a municipality runs is very similar to the way the county runs,” Robinson said. “It runs on taxpayer’s dollars. I feel like in my eight years in Horn Lake that I have conscientiously handled the citizen’s dollars the best way possible. As a conservative person, I don’t like high taxes. So that is one thing that if I am elected, I will devote my time to making sure that we don’t ever have to raise taxes in the county.”
Among the issues facing the county, Robinson said he will continue to make public safety a priority, is a strong advocate for the widening of I-55, and making broadband available countywide in areas that are underserved.
Robinson said he is pro-growth and pro-business, but would like to maintain a balance between future development and preserving the rural feel where small businesses and family agricultural operations can thrive as well.
“We have a lot of growth and development, “Robinson said. “But I don’t want to see businesses coming in and throwing up warehouses everywhere. We need big businesses like Walmart, but we need small businesses too. Speaking for District 5, it has large businesses, small businesses, and rural family farms. I want to do everything possible to help promote growth, but also save our small businesses and family farms from going out of business.”
Outside of government, Robinson remains active in the community. He is a 2013 graduate of Leadership DeSoto; has served as Rotary Club president; was a founding charter member of Civitan International; has served on DeSoto County Community Advisory Council for 15 years; Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi Health Council; is a member of the Horn Lake, Southaven, and Hernando Chamber of Commerce; a St. Jude Hero; United Way volunteer; and is a Deacon at Hope Baptist Church.
“If you look at my career, it has been about serving others,” Robinson said. “My parents always had us in church, and I’ve been involved in our church here for close to 30 years. We all have to give back and be a part of helping others. That’s why I have been involved in all those groups.”
Robinson said working in government has helped him grow in so many areas of his life and has only deepened his desire to continue to serve the public.
“Looking back at it now, I know the Lord opened this door for me,” Robinson said.
Robinson said he knows what it takes to run a municipality and already has a great relationship with the current Board of Supervisors and other DeSoto County leaders, as well as key leaders at the capitol in Jackson.
“I know there is another candidate that has a lot of experience in Jackson,” Robinson said. “But I think my experience here at the city and knowing what it takes to make the finances work and not raise taxes, coupled with my experience of working with Jackson to help DeSoto County grow, makes me a unique candidate for the job.”
Former state legislator and gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster and Jack Scott, Jr. are also running for District 5 Supervisor.
