The Horn Lake High School choir will perform at Opryland Hotel in Nashville in December thanks to a financial contribution from the city.
The Horn Lake Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to give the choir $5,000 to underwrite the cost of the trip.
“We would love for the kids to have this opportunity, not only to represent the school, but to represent the Horn Lake community,” said Choir Director Holly Beck.
The ensemble sang the national anthem for the Board at the start the meeting.
Beck said the trip will cost about $4,800. Normally the choir pays for trips to events through fundraising, but Beck told the Board that the choir is already busy fundraising for its trip to Orlando, which was postponed last year because of COVID.
“We don’t mind fundraising and working hard for that money,” Beck said. “But this is an opportunity that we can’t fundraise for. At the moment, they are working on fundraising for Orlando in May. This trip to Florida, we were eight days from leaving when they closed for COVID in March 2020. So this is a long time coming. These kids have waited a long time for this trip to Orlando and I know they are excited for it.”
Beck said it costs about $65,000 a year to cover all of the events the choir participates in.
“We are going to St. Louis in April. Plus, we have different festivals in Oxford, Pearl, Jackson, and Collierville,” Beck said. “The registration costs and the expenses for the buses are what we are covering now with the fundraising.”
Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Johnson asked Beck what the students gain by being in choir.
“Can you give us some of the benefits of your students being in choir?” Johnson said.
Beck said many of the students receive scholarships to attend college.
“Last year we had seven seniors graduate,” Beck said. “All seven have scholarships - four of them full tuition scholarships to colleges, one for 75 percent and two at 50 percent. In the past four or five years, we have easily had $300,000 to $400,000 in scholarships for our students. We have students at Mississippi State who aren’t even music majors getting $12,000 to $14,000 just for being part of the choral department.”
Beck explained how choir participation helps develop character and makes the students better human beings.
“It teaches them a love for teamwork,” Beck said. “We work on character. We love to do community service, making them better human beings. And just having that love of music, of course. If they go and sing after they leave me, it makes my heart happy. But if they go on and become wonderful human beings and great citizens, that makes it even better.”
Beck said 28 students will be participating in the event at Opryland. The group will travel to Nashville on December 10, perform, have lunch, explore the Christmas features at Opryland, then return back to Horn Lake the same day.
“We would not spend the night for that,” Beck said.
Ward 6 Alderman Robby Dupree asked whether the parents were paying for any part of the trip.
“Do parents provide any money,” Dupree said.
Beck said they are not asking parents to help pay for the Nashville trip because they already pay $85 per year toward choir expenses.
“And then we have our trip to Florida which is about $500,” Beck said.
Ward 3 Alderman Jackie Bostick, who served as a chaperone on choir trips when his sons were active, thanked the choir for singing the national anthem and expressed support for helping their cause.
“That was tremendous,” Bostick said. “Some people don’t know about the many years I spent on choir trips. It’s a great program. I’m looking forward to hearing more from the choir for years to come.”
Dupree made a motion to give the choir $5,000, which was approved unanimously by the Board and greeted by applause from the choir.
"Thank everyone of y'all - not just for tonight - but what y'all do for the whole community all year," said Mayor Allen Latimer.
"Make that hotel know we're up there, by golly," added Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young.
