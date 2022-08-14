P. Walker Travel and Tours Inc. was just hitting its stride in 2020. They had three busses plus a leased bus, moved to a new office off Goodman Road West, and were booked solid with charter bus tours.
Then COVID hit and the bottom fell out of the travel industry. States locked down and residents stayed home and put off taking trips. Travel booking and charters which are normally at their peak from March until August went from 200 a year down to zero as customers and clients cancelled their reservations.
Owner Dr. Progeorlan Walker was forced to idle his busses, lay off all of his employees, and take a job driving an 18 wheeler hauling loads just to take care of his family and pay the company’s bills.
“We did nothing. No tours for two years,” Walker said. “Everything was dead.”
According to the American Bus Association, the charter bus business was a $15.35 billion industry in 2018 that provided 88,830 jobs. Pre-COVID there were about 4,800 motor coach businesses in the U.S. - most of them family owned - and carried 600 million passengers a year. During the pandemic, 80 to 95 percent of all motor coach trips were cancelled or not booked because of COVID.
About half of the motor coach businesses went out business as a result of COVID with employment dropping to 20,816 in 2020. Walker said it was like a slap in the face seeing his business suffer after all that he had done to build it up.
“It hurt,” Walker said. “We were just getting started and then COVID hit. Nobody was expecting COVID. I kept watching the news and they said it would be over in the summer once it got hot, and then wintertime was supposed to kill the germs. None of that turned out to be true. We were out of business for two years.”
While the U.S. government made $50 billion in loans to the airline industry, $25 billion to public transit, and $2 billion to help AMTRAK, bus companies were left out.
“They bailed out AMTRAk. They bailed out General Motors. They bailed out the airlines. But they didn’t do anything to help the motor coach companies,” Walker said.
After much lobbying by the bus industry, Congress passed the Coronavirus Economic Relief Transportation Services (CERT) Act which provided $2 billion in aid to the motor coach industry.
Walker said he received some government money through the PPP or Paycheck Protection Program and a loan through the Small Business Administration, which helped him get back on his feet and start to rebuild his motor coach business.
Now that the pandemic has eased and the travel industry is making a comeback, Walker said he has invested about $700,000 into his business. He purchased three new busses, two limousines, and a party bus, and moved the business from an 800 square foot building on Sartain Drive in Horn Lake to a 3,000 square foot building at 6585 Wallace Cove.
“It’s a state-of-the-art facility,” Walker said. “We have a conference room, a training room, and a driver’s room where the drivers can come in off their trip and relax and watch TV. And we have more offices to operate out of and a parking lot that can hold 10 coaches.”
The business now employs 15 people and is once again working with Shelby County Schools and DeSoto County School, and Department of Defense to transport military personnel. They also provide backup drivers and coaches for Greyhound Bus Lines, and have added a limousine service, party bus, red carpet concierge services, coach cleaning services, and are getting back into booking tours as well.
Walker said business is once again booming. He’s picked up several sports teams, bands, and colleges as clients, and is planning on adding even more coaches in the future and opening up two new out-of-state locations to accommodate the growing business.
“It’s like I am starting all over again,” Walker said. “The travel business is coming back and it is coming back with a vengeance. People aren’t looking at COVID numbers like they were at first. They are traveling and getting back out and living life again. And what a blessing. Two years gives you a lot of time to think about if you want to continue doing this. I am so grateful that we were able to put our drivers back to work and do what we love doing. I absolutely love the road and traveling and doing what we do.”
P. Walker Travel and Tours Inc. will hold a grand re-opening celebration on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to stop by for some door prizes, drawings and BBQ.
