The Horn Lake Chamber Board of Directors is pleased to announce Jeannie Guiseppe has been chosen to lead as the new Executive Director of the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Jeannie has a lifelong history in Horn Lake and is an alumnus of Horn Lake High School. As a resident of Horn Lake along with her previous experience as Membership Coordinator with the Horn Lake Chamber, Jeannie brings experience and knowledge of the community and chamber operations.
Jeannie is “grateful to have been chosen for this position and is excited to be actively engaged in the growth and forward momentum of the chamber while serving our members and community.”
Jeannie has an extensive business background in marketing, management and customer relations which will add to her success in this role. Jeannie will officially assume her position on Monday, August 29th.
