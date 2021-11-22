Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Taylor recently completed her Second Year at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership program held at the University of Georgia in Athens.
Institute for Organization Management is a professional development program of the U.S Chamber of Commerce Foundation that has been educating tens of thousands of chamber and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members, and become strong business advocates.
Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations.
“These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s vice president of Institute for Organization and Management.
The Institute’s curriculum consists of four week-long sessions and provides courses in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance, and membership.
Participants are able to enhance their own organizational skills and add new fuel to their organizations to make them run more efficiently and effectively.
Taylor said it is privilege to attend the program and that each year she leaves with abundance of practical knowledge and ideas that will greatly benefit the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce.
“The classes cover every aspect of marketing, legalities, retention and so much more,” Taylor said. “I am grateful to the Horn Lake Chamber Board of Directors for allowing me this opportunity to enhance my skills to better serve our organization."
